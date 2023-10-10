Dubai (WAM)

The Romanian Business Council announced the official launch of its work in the UAE, with the aim of strengthening economic relations and developing mutual investments and intra-trade.

The new Business Council stated during the launch ceremony that took place in Dubai, in the presence of more than 400 people from the business community in the two countries, that the decision to establish the Business Council comes within the framework of the growing desire to develop and consolidate relations between the business communities in the two countries, as the private sector is considered a major driver of trade exchange. .

The Council was established at the initiative of the Romanian side and with the support and facilitation of many entities related to the business community in the UAE. The Consulate General of Romania in Dubai, with the support of the former Romanian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, facilitated this task.

The Council stressed that the business environment in both the United Arab Emirates and Romania provides unique opportunities that achieve mutual benefits, and in order to exploit these opportunities effectively, establishing a framework based on trust and transparency is essential. The Council will have a crucial role in facilitating trade and investment cooperation and providing support to companies in both countries to search for and develop new opportunities.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Honorary President of the Romanian Business Council in the Emirates, said: This council will benefit the various economic sectors in the two countries, and will contribute to the development of trade exchange and investments.

He pointed out that all sectors will benefit from cooperation and rapprochement between the business communities in the two countries, especially artificial intelligence, agriculture and tourism.

For her part, Sheikha Dr. Hind Abdul Aziz Al Qasimi, Founder and President of the Emirates International Business Club, said: “Business councils represent a bridge of communication between businesswomen and men in the UAE and other countries, stressing the importance of diversity within business councils.” She called on companies in the local market to visit Romania and see the quality of Investing in it in order to establish partnerships, pointing out that Romanian companies in the Emirates are familiar with the local market, its nature, regulations, and opportunities available in it.

Marius Marinov, President of the Romanian Council, said: The main goal of establishing this council is to enhance cooperation between the business communities of the two countries and to develop investment and trade exchange between Romania and the Emirates to reach $100 billion.

He stressed that the goal is great, as the value of trade between the two parties today ranges between 1.2 and 1.4 billion dollars. Therefore, to reach the desired goal, we need more openness and the start of doing business very quickly by both sides.

He expected to reach the goal within two and a half to three years maximum, because Romania is a gateway to Europe and has a very large business community.

“The investment by Romanian companies that will come only from our members will be close to $1.2 billion, one of which is a $400 million plant that will be built here to convert gas into methanol,” he said.