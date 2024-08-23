The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has started implementing its qualitative training program “Reputation Ambassadors”, which it recently launched, with the aim of enabling employees to keep pace with changes and adapt to new challenges, in a way that enhances the position and reputation of the department as a leading institution committed to providing the best services and the highest quality standards, in line with its commitment to the developmental approach of the capabilities of its functional cadres, providing them with the necessary skills, and enhancing their experiences to improve the quality of performance, which is positively reflected in the institutional reputation.

The programme included interactive training sessions aimed at developing the capabilities and expertise of employees, and for them to be effective ambassadors for the company’s corporate reputation, in addition to a group of accompanying workshops.

The Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, stressed that the implementation of the “Reputation Ambassadors” initiative comes within a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing institutional reputation, noting that achieving the goals of the General Directorate comes through teamwork, cooperation, and building an institutional image that reflects commitment to quality, transparency, and creativity.

The General Administration explained that the initiative program includes training sessions, workshops, and mini-events that aim to consolidate commitment to corporate values, as a source of inspiration for all employees. The intensive interactive training courses included in the initiative program will continue for several weeks to come, to ensure that participants receive comprehensive training on the concepts of corporate values, familiarize them with the mechanisms for applying them in the work environment, and inform them of effective strategies for communicating and conveying positive messages with complete transparency within a distinguished work environment.

Dubai Residency has set a set of axes within this program that contribute to improving performance on several levels, including enhancing commitment to institutional values, for the purpose of improving the quality of work, and adhering to high standards in providing services, in addition to developing communication skills, through effective strategies for communication and conveying positive messages between employees, which reflects positively on collective performance. It also includes enhancing the team spirit and belonging by building a more positive work environment, which contributes to enhancing belonging and collective commitment that motivates employees to work more seriously and effectively.