The UAE government held the periodic briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country, “Covid-19”, during which it announced the launch of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the protocol for the booster dose of the “Covid-19” vaccines, authorized for the emergency use of the Pfizer Biotech vaccine, and the Sputnik vaccine, noting To reach the proportion of recipients of two doses of the Corona vaccine, 84.39% of the total population.

In detail, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, confirmed that the health sector played an active role in strengthening the national response to confronting the Covid-19 pandemic and containing its repercussions, and it contributed, along with the rest of the vital sectors, in providing all the capabilities and resources necessary to address the challenges of the health pandemic and reach recovery, noting that the health sector has invested its capabilities in the research field in order to reach the goals we are witnessing today, most notably safe vaccines in addition to the safe treatment protocol in state hospitals, and the UAE has become one of the first countries to turn the challenges of Covid-19 into opportunities and benefit from All experiences to become a global role model.

Al-Ghaithi said: “The health sector is continuing its efforts to reach community immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive the vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 94.78%, while the percentage of those receiving two vaccine doses was 84.39% of the total population, as we witness The number of daily infections continues to decline, and we attribute this to the balanced strategy of the state, which was keen to provide vaccines widely and of various types to ensure the health and safety of society,” praising the role of society that contributed to the success of the national vaccination campaign, as the state provided more than 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. .

She added: “As part of the efforts of the national campaign for the vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched a protocol for the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, and the Sputnik vaccine, and this comes based on the studies and updated recommendations to give the booster dose to individuals vaccinated with the two basic doses of the Pfizer vaccine – Bionic and the Sputnik vaccine, after 6 months have passed after the second dose.

Al-Ghaithi explained that the categories that must take the supporting dose include the category of senior citizens and residents aged 60 years and over, the category of people with chronic diseases and those at risk of complications, whose ages range from 50 to 59 years, in addition to the category of individuals living in health care facilities. Long-term treatment from the age of 18 years and over, indicating that this protocol does not apply to the groups who received the Pfizer Bionic or Sputnik vaccination after the Sinopharma vaccination as a support dose.

Al-Ghaithi confirmed that the booster dose is giving the recipient an additional dose after receiving the basic doses of vaccination, as the booster dose helps improve immunity to reach levels where it is able to protect the body from the virus after the memory of its recognition decreases over time. Supporters are keen to take this dose on time, in order to ensure their health, safety and protection from Covid-19, and to raise their immunity.

She pointed out that the UAE assumed a great position at the regional and global levels and was ranked among the first countries in the world to deal with the pandemic, thanks to the concerted efforts of all sectors, achieving strategic balance and reaching sustainable recovery, pointing out that this success was achieved by going through many challenges and exceptional circumstances. However, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership and the extent of the commitment and awareness of the community, the difficulties were overcome.

Al-Ghaithi stressed the need for societal integration at this stage to preserve all the gains achieved, and the awareness that the gradual openness the country is witnessing requires everyone to share social responsibility to contain this pandemic and move forward towards a brighter future.





