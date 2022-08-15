Yesterday, the National Center of Meteorology, through the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Sciences, officially launched the second research project within its fourth session, which is being implemented by Dr. Bradley Baker, under the title “Development of Chemical and Physical Characteristics of Rain Enhancement Materials with Electric Charge.”

This came during the visit of the Director of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the Asian Meteorological Federation, Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, to the state of Colorado in the United States, with the aim of discussing the future prospects of the innovative research project.

Becker is a principal researcher at SPIC and is an expert in cloud physics, with decades of experience in cloud physics, airborne instrument measurements, and cloud radar information.

Al-Mandoos was briefed on the details of the ambitious research project, which will witness a partnership between SPIC and two institutions that are awarded the second cycle grant of the program, namely the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the University of Reading; With the aim of building on the results of previous studies at the level of the UAE.

The project will include the implementation of advanced numerical simulation of cumulus clouds and their measurements using a Learjet research aircraft belonging to SPEC in coordination with the King Air aircraft of the National Center of Meteorology, which is used in cloud seeding operations.

To complement this work, the Finnish Meteorological Institute will simulate the effects of cloud seeding using nano-hygroscopic materials previously developed at Khalifa University.

Al Mandoos said: “Our visit provides an opportunity to assess the extent of the achievement achieved in Dr. Baker’s innovative research project, which will serve an important goal of building on the pioneering work accomplished by previous winners of the program. We are confident that this project will give us additional ability to understand the most effective materials for cloud seeding.

Through such pioneering projects, we at the National Center of Meteorology will continue to work on linking scientific research networks around the world through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, and benefit from the latest international scientific and technological innovations in the field of rain enhancement.”

The University of Reading has developed miniature electric charge generators that are attached to the King Air cloud seeding aircraft. The charge generators can improve the ability of aerosol particles to condense under the cloud base within a size range that enhances the effects of hygroscopic nanomaterials. The Finnish Meteorological Institute will conduct numerical simulations of clouds to reveal the effect of using nanomaterials with and without electric charge generators.

Speck’s Learjet aircraft will perform cloud measurements with and without hygroscopic nanomaterials and electric charge generators.

The measurements will be compared with simulations carried out by the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“Regular meetings with the winners allow us to provide support and pool our shared experiences to ensure that these projects have the maximum impact in terms of new knowledge and its applications,” said Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science.

She added: “Dr. Baker’s visit comes to ensure the maximum impact of his exciting project, as the UAE is at the fore in building global research networks and providing knowledge platforms based on pioneering research projects that contribute to achieving scientific and technological progress for rain enhancement as an increasingly important field.”

The overall goal of the project is to find out whether the effects of using hygroscopic nanomaterials and electric charge generators are able to stimulate the secondary process of ice crystal formation that may lead to enhanced precipitation.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science is an initiative launched by the Ministry of the Presidential Office and managed by the National Center of Meteorology. The active international interaction of the program has already confirmed its leading position in the global endeavor to meet water security challenges through innovation and scientific and technical research.

By leading international efforts to enhance water security through the dissemination of best scientific practices and cooperation in rain enhancement research, the program helps the UAE achieve its ambitious vision of becoming a world-leading knowledge economy.

