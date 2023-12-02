Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 Presidency is keen to activate the participation of all sectors in global climate action efforts to build a better future for humanity and the planet, and ensure economic prosperity for all. .

This came on the occasion of the launch, yesterday, by the COP28 Presidency and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, of the “Oil and Gas Sector Emissions Reduction Charter,” a global charter aimed at accelerating and expanding the scope of climate action in industrial sectors.

To date, 50 companies representing more than 40% of global oil production have signed the Charter, of which more than 60% are national oil companies, which is the largest number of national oil companies committed to an emissions reduction initiative.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed the launch of the charter, describing it as an important first step and a pioneering initiative that witnesses a large number of national oil companies joining the Climate Neutrality 2050 initiative for the first time. He stressed the need for all sector companies to build on this step and intensify their efforts to preserve the possibility of avoiding overtaking. The global temperature will rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius, and more ambitious targets will be set to reach climate neutrality.

His Excellency pointed out the commitment of the COP28 presidency to include everyone and follow the highest standards of transparency, and the need for the concerted efforts of all companies and sectors in the required work, and adopting a positive, practical mentality, with a focus on reducing emissions and applying the principles of supervision and follow-up to achieve tangible progress in climate action.

He stressed the keenness of the conference presidency to present a clear action plan for the oil and gas sector to reach its desired climate goals, and the countries that signed the charter are committed to following a set of measures in their operational operations with the aim of reaching climate neutrality by the year 2050 or before, eliminating methane emissions, and stopping burning operations. Gas by 2030.

The companies joining the charter agreed to continue to follow the best global practices used in the sector to reduce emissions, and to take a number of major measures that include investing in the future energy system, including renewable energy sources and low-carbon fuels, and to enhance cooperation and follow the principles of transparency, follow-up, monitoring and independent verification. of greenhouse gas emissions, evaluate the progress made to reduce emissions, and adopt global best practices to accelerate the process of reducing operational emissions to reduce the emissions of all companies in the sector by 2030, and ensure energy security and availability at affordable prices to support the development of economies around the world.

The Charter indicates that climate change is a global challenge facing everyone, and requires decisive and effective action from oil and gas companies and consumers, creating a qualitative shift at the societal and sector levels, enhancing international cooperation to achieve an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from oil production. And gas.

The Charter is a major initiative emanating from the “Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator” – GDA – which was launched during the World Climate Action Summit yesterday, and which focuses on three main axes: accelerating the construction of the future energy system and expanding reliance on it, and simultaneously reducing the emissions of the current energy system, Urgently support mitigation efforts by reducing emissions of methane and non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gases.