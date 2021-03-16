It was launched The official account to celebrate the fiftieth year On the social networking site “Twitter”, after the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the year 2021 in the UAE, “the year of fifty,” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, where the year of the fiftieth officially begins on April 6, 2021 and continues March 31, 2022.

A number of tweets were posted on the account, including a video clip about celebrating the year of fifty and that it is the year of achieving ambitions and building hopes, and it was commented on: “Together we celebrate 50 years of achieving ambitions .. 50 years of building hopes .. 50 years of building a nation for all. We are here to celebrate life. “

Hence, together, we celebrate 50 years of realizing ambitions.

50 years of building hopes.

50 years of building a nation for everyone.

It is noteworthy that the activities related to the fiftieth year center around main pillars, which are:

It is noteworthy that the activities related to the fiftieth year center around main pillars, which are:

Launching the year of the fiftieth in a festive spirit that includes everyone who considers the UAE their homeland.

Inviting the people of the country to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past, with pride and pride in our founding fathers.

Inspiring young people to develop their perceptions about the ambitions of the next fifty years, and supporting them to achieve qualitative national achievements that enhance the process of progress and prosperity.





