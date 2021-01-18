Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, in cooperation with the International Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, announced the launch of the new identity of the International Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Association conference, which is being held for the first time in Dubai under the slogan “Mental Health for Children and Adolescents: Shaping the Future”, representing the new slogan of the conference The collective efforts led by Dubai in shaping the future of mental health for children and adolescents, as the Emirate of Dubai was chosen as the first Arab city to host the IACAPAP International Conference since it was first held in Paris in 1937, as part of the emirate’s efforts to pave the way for mental health professionals to embrace and nurture ideas and initiatives New in this area.

On this occasion, the Executive Director of Operations at Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Al-Awadi said, “We are happy to launch the new identity for the slogan of the conference that will be organized in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East region, given the global position the emirate enjoys in various vital fields, especially in the medical field. “He pointed out that the slogan expresses the vitality, tolerance and cultural pluralism that are the basic values ​​of Dubai.”

Al-Awadi added: We are working steadily towards achieving progress in the field of mental health for children in the United Arab Emirates, and Dubai’s hosting of the next session of the “International Society of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry” conference, which reflects the emirate’s keenness to make a real difference in the health of its community and its immunization in the field of mental health. “.

For his part, President of the General Conference of the International Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (IACAPAP), Dr. Daniel Fong, said, “The needs and demands of children and youth are developing in light of globalization that has negatively exacerbated in the era of technology and new media, as the mental health of children needs attention by a group A specialized and diverse group of professionals and health care workers, and the World Conference brings all this together, and addresses the mental health challenges of the next generation and those responsible for it, with the aim of promoting the concept of mental health and the development of children and adolescents through policies, practices and research in this field.

New achievement

The General Conference of the International Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (IACAPAP) is held every two years and attracts thousands of mental health professionals from around the world, and the next session of the conference scheduled to be held in March 2022 will be held in Dubai, making the emirate the first Arab city to host this very important international conference, This is in cooperation between Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and the Emirates Mental Health Association of the Emirates Medical Association. Dubai’s hosting of this international conference is a new achievement that is added to its credit as part of its efforts towards leadership in the field of awareness of the importance of mental health in the region, in addition to supporting efforts aimed at making the Emirate of Dubai a prominent center in various fields.





