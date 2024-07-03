The Federal Youth Authority launched the “National Youth Agenda 2031” which aims to make Emirati youth the most prominent model locally and globally in thought, values, and effective contribution to economic and social development and national responsibility, by empowering and supporting the young generation and promising youth competencies in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership, and supporting the achievement of the national vision in building a bright future for future generations.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, said: “The vision of the wise leadership is a major driver for supporting youth and urging them to excel in various development fields, as they are the main partner in building the present and future of the nation, and providing all the capabilities and components that contribute to enhancing their capabilities and developing their experiences, and stimulating their energies to innovate, excel and lead, and participate effectively in all initiatives, programs and plans that enhance the country’s global competitiveness in various sectors.”

Al Neyadi added: “The launch of the National Youth Agenda 2031, and the qualitative package of initiatives, programmes and projects it includes, represents an important strategic step that establishes a supportive environment that motivates young people to enhance their capabilities, and provides them with the skills necessary to anticipate future challenges, shape its opportunities and contribute effectively to community development.”

He said: “We are certain that these distinguished initiatives, programmes and projects that we are working to develop within a time plan extending until 2031 will contribute to refining the talents of our youth and developing their capabilities, thus providing them with broader opportunities for innovation and excellence.”

This was attended by a number of officials from the public and private sectors, heads and members of local, ministerial and institutional youth councils, in addition to representatives of strategic partners.

The launch of the agenda, which was organized yesterday at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, included an important aspect of the youth work process represented in the announcement of the first package of qualitative initiatives, programs and projects that are being developed to meet the needs and aspirations of youth in the UAE, through cooperation and coordination with strategic partners in the government and private sectors.

The agenda consists of “five main directions” that enable youth to achieve their aspirations and constitute a pillar to enhance their role as essential partners in achieving sustainable development, based on foundations and constants supported by the future national vision. The first package of programs and initiatives includes 12 qualitative youth projects to be implemented from 2024 to 2026, and revolves around a group of vital development paths, most notably “economy”, by focusing on financial awareness and entrepreneurship; “education” by empowering youth with future skills and developing their capabilities and practical experiences to involve them in national achievements; “quality of life” by providing services and privileges specific to youth and developing destinations that allow them to invest their energies or spaces that embrace their creativity, in addition to presenting “talk shows” that keep pace with the development of digital media to enhance awareness and knowledge; the “role model” path to enhance good citizenship and appreciate and celebrate youth efforts; and “society and values” to consolidate national identity among youth, raise their level of cultural awareness and qualify them in the fields of relief and humanitarian work.

The roadmap for implementing the agenda comes within the framework of “six general enablers” to support the achievement of strategic directions, which are represented in developing a legislative and regulatory environment that motivates and encourages youth, involving them in the decision-making process and setting priorities, ensuring that they receive the best services, providing them with education and vocational training opportunities, ensuring the availability of data and facilitating access to it, and equal empowerment of all youth groups across the country.

The agenda also seeks to achieve distinguished achievements within the “seven main targets” that represent the motivation for the Federal Youth Authority’s journey until 2031, by qualifying no less than 100 young Emiratis to represent the country in international organizations and forums, for Emirati youth to be the most proud of their identity and national belonging, for the country to be the easiest in the world for youth to access basic services, for youth to be provided with 100% suitable career paths in the labor market, for the number of youth projects to be doubled in promising and future sectors, for the country to be among the top 10 countries in the world in which youth enjoy a high quality of life, and for the number of young Emiratis who have obtained academic and professional qualifications that are consistent with future skills and labor market needs to be doubled.

Sultan Al Neyadi:

The package of initiatives and programmes will contribute to refining the talents of our youth and developing their capabilities, which will provide them with broader opportunities for innovation and excellence.