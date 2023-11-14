On the sidelines of its participation in the Dubai Air Show, the UAE Space Agency launched the “National Space Academy”, one of the initiatives of the National Space Fund, which is in line with its long-term vision and strategic objectives to enhance the sustainability of national space programs and enhance human capital development.

The academy was designed to develop and develop the skills of young Emirati cadres in space science and technology by providing them with skills and knowledge in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, so that they can be influential contributors to enhancing the great success of the UAE space program.

The National Space Academy will contribute to revolutionizing the acquisition and enrichment of space-related knowledge among Emirati youth by combining advanced academic research practices with practical application in a unique environment that encourages and nurtures a culture of innovation.

It seeks to accelerate and transfer knowledge and experience in the field of space to talented and creative young Emiratis in the space sector, in addition to stimulating passion, interest and work in various fields and space sciences among future generations.

The National Space Academy supports the strengthening of entrepreneurship, which constitutes a major factor in the comprehensive development and economic renaissance in the UAE, by creating more job opportunities to meet the growth in demand for specialized jobs in the knowledge economy, in addition to focusing on transforming ideas and innovations into projects. Successful, improving innovation and competitiveness, which contributes to supporting the country’s direction towards the sustainability of the knowledge-based economy.

The academy’s approach is based on giving priority to developing the skills of Emirati cadres, providing them with the necessary experience to excel in space exploration, in addition to training in designing and building spacecraft specifically designed for several goals.

This includes a comprehensive Earth observation program that combines theoretical knowledge and practical experience; This is to enhance the comprehensive knowledge and practical experience of all participants.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, said: “The UAE established the specialized National Space Fund to support the Emirati space sector with a value of 3 billion dirhams, and it works under the umbrella of the Emirates Space Agency towards finding solutions to finance and facilitate the development of… Space activities and the development of the UAE space sector in general. Youth represent our main strength and motivation in the comprehensive development renaissance, and they are the future leaders in achieving sustainability in the space sector in the UAE. By developing and enhancing their skills at the National Space Academy, they can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the space sector. National Bank to be pioneers in this field, supporting our ambitions for the future and greatly benefiting from our capabilities and capabilities in space exploration and development.”

She added that the academy will enhance the commitment to achieving scientific progress and sustainable development in our society, in addition to providing a unique model in transforming theoretical knowledge into practical experiences, to serve as a bridge that qualifies graduates to contribute effectively to the national space sector.

For his part, His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, said: “We are pleased with the strong outcomes and broad participation in the space workshops, which confirm the potential of Emirati youth to lead the space sector and support the local and international scientific community in the future with scientific expertise and explorations.”

He added: “The National Space Academy will play an important role in providing creative and talented Emirati youth with the necessary practical experiences and encourage and inspire them to participate in national missions, projects and initiatives in the future.”

He continued: “We seek to build a generation that possesses the knowledge and creativity to achieve great achievements in the field of space and develop it for the benefit of humanity and our global future, and is capable of achieving a sustainable space vision, through cooperation and coordination with international institutes and organizations and local space industry companies to develop advanced and innovative educational programs that enable students to acquire necessary skills and enhance their capabilities in various fields.”

For his part, Dr. said: Ray O. Johnson, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute: “The space sector is a unique and complex field that requires experience, skills, and strategic cooperation to ensure its sustainability. Therefore, we must work to strengthen joint cooperation between the academic sector and specialized companies to train young talents and enable them to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to work in this pioneering sector.” “.

He added: “We are pleased with the participation of 5 Emirati engineers from the institute in the space workshops during the first and second phases, and their sponsorship to continue the third phase of the workshops and work on the UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt, and they were guided by mission specialists.”

He continued: “The academy will work to provide an appropriate educational, research and practical environment that enables students to explore and develop new technologies, in addition to accelerating development processes and providing effective and innovative solutions that ensure the field’s sustainability and continuous development.”

The Space Academy will provide a comprehensive educational experience through a series of theoretical and practical workshops focusing on the challenging space environment. Participants will gain a greater understanding of the basics of the space environment, through lectures, discussion and interactive sessions, and practical exploration experiences, in addition to a practical study of space devices, and careful planning of space mission scenarios.

This includes a wide range of in-depth knowledge in the engineering and design of space vehicles and missions, while enhancing teamwork and experience through space mission simulations.

The National Space Academy, which will launch its first training courses in the first quarter of 2024, comes as a result of the great success achieved by the space workshops, which included 3 successive phases that began in January 2023, where the first phase was completed in which 51 people participated, with 26 moving on. The graduates of the workshops, after undergoing a series of performance evaluations and interviews, participated in a 3-month space mission, which allowed them to cooperate and contribute effectively to specific tasks and operations and gain significant experience, in addition to… Enabling them to delve deeper into the chosen specializations by implementing research projects in their specializations within the National Space Academy, under the supervision and guidance of an elite group of specialists in the field of space studies.

The Academy is in line with the transformational projects launched by the UAE government, which aim to focus on creating the most active and best economy in the world.

The space workshops included two distinct stages, each of which provided a unique educational experience. The first phase focused on theoretical and academic foundations, providing participants with a solid understanding of the subject, while the subsequent phase focused on enhancing cooperation and team building among participants, in addition to developing and designing a spacecraft and mission in all aspects, including subsystems, ground operations, flight dynamics, and training. On software tools, and field visits to institutions and companies specialized in the field of space in the country. Thanks to the dedicated guidance and supervision of 28 skilled trainers and specialists, participants in the workshops gained great practical experiences in a dynamic and attractive educational environment, and these experiences served as a starting point for their contributions to space exploration, Providing them with the comprehensive knowledge and skills necessary to make great strides in this field.

The UAE Space Agency, as a strategic partner, led the first participation of the Space Pavilion in the Dubai Airshow, joining the two main aviation and defense sectors of the exhibition, during the period from 13 to 17 November at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The agency reviewed its most prominent achievements, projects and pioneering initiatives, in addition to strengthening international strategic relations and partnerships in this pioneering and future sector.