The Emirates Research and Development Council launched the “National Program for Research and Development Leaders,” with the aim of contributing to strengthening the UAE’s efforts to build a diversified and flexible economy based on innovation and knowledge.

Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, said: “The UAE is working to build a knowledge-based economy supported by an advanced system of innovation, research and development. Investing in national capabilities to develop and disseminate research and development programs is vital to achieving national goals and enhancing the UAE’s position as a center.” Globally for technological advancement, the National R&D Leadership Program helps empower distinguished local talents, provide them with practical experience, develop research and development projects, support innovation throughout the country, and enhance their contribution.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, Faisal Al-Bannai, stressed that “bridging the global gap in technical talent is a must and necessary matter, especially in our current era that is witnessing a growing technological transformation.”

Executive Director of Dubai Health and a member of the Emirates Research and Development Council, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, said: “At Dubai Health, we seek to improve human health by enhancing the spirit of innovation and cooperation. We are honored to contribute to achieving the vision of the UAE, to enable a knowledge economy based on an advanced system of innovation, research and development. As the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, we believe that through the integration of our four pillars – care, learning, discovery and giving – we can support the development of local capabilities and talent, and achieve patient-first excellence. Together, we advance health and knowledge, and create a better future for everyone.”

The program includes educational modules on the principles of research and innovation management, managing research and development centres, developing research and development strategies, and running research funding programmes. The program will also include modules to train participants on best practices for technology transfer, strategic management of intellectual property, evaluating research and development projects and measuring their outcomes. In addition to allocating units to develop basic skills for research and development and developing administrative skills, including communication methodology, preparing research reports, presenting research and development data, and building recommendations.

