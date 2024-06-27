Yesterday, the Ministry of Education launched the “National Framework for Classifying Higher Education Institutions,” which was approved by the Council of Ministers, according to which higher education institutions in the country licensed by the Ministry will be classified, based on clear and transparent standards, by providing a comprehensive and integrated vision that allows for evaluating the performance of educational institutions. The highest level in the country, based on identified axes, in line with the country’s national priorities. The Ministry explained, during a press conference organized in Dubai yesterday, that the new system will enable students to choose their universities, colleges and institutes in the higher education institutions they would like to join, in a way that is compatible with their interests and academic abilities.

It revealed the results of the classification of 60 research universities within the first stage, out of more than 70 universities nationwide that were subject to the classification. The Ministry excluded new universities and universities offering master’s and doctoral programs from the classification, but it subjected international university branches to the classification, which enhances transparency and provides an accurate and comprehensive picture of the quality of higher education in the country, while the Ministry of Education will announce the evaluation axes and classification results for non-research higher education institutions within The second phase. According to the new system, higher education institutions were classified into four groups that were determined through the targets of performance indicators that fell under the evaluation axes.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Mualla, stated during the press conference that the national framework for classifying higher education institutions represents a new and essential step that supports the Ministry’s efforts to consolidate the country’s position as a prestigious global center for higher education.

He pointed out that the new system will enable students to choose the higher education institutions they would like to join, in a way that is compatible with their interests and academic abilities, and at the same time allows these institutions to enhance their competitiveness and develop their performance to attract students from all over the world, by providing an integrated evaluation based on… Fair, transparent and measurable standards.

He said: “The national framework for classifying higher education institutions was developed over a period of six years, in cooperation with all relevant authorities. During this period, the Ministry’s work teams conducted standard comparisons with internationally accredited university evaluation programs, and coordinated with the relevant local authorities, including institutions.” Higher education in the country, and I worked to ensure that the system’s axes are in line with the national vision and priorities.”

He added: “The Ministry has implemented two pilot courses for the framework in coordination with higher education institutions, with the aim of ensuring the flexibility of the system and the clarity and neutrality of its standards. The framework will then be adopted and higher education institutions classified according to the main approved axes, with the results of the national classification of higher education institutions in the country to be announced annually, starting from this year.”

Higher education institutions licensed by the Ministry of Education – in accordance with international best practices in the field of classification of higher education institutions – were divided into two categories, the first includes research higher education institutions, and includes universities that provide graduate programs, in addition to bachelor’s programmes, while the second category includes educational institutions. Non-research higher education, which includes universities that offer bachelor’s and diploma programs only, while higher education institutions that have not been established for more than five years, or those that offer only master’s and doctoral programs, or universities whose licenses have been withdrawn or suspended are not included in the classification system. the new.

The Ministry determined the axes for evaluating universities and their relative weight for higher education research institutions as follows: the axes of research and innovation (35%), the quality of teaching and student life (35%), employment and compatibility with the labor market (20%), and the international character (10%). The Ministry of Education will announce the evaluation axes and results of the classification of non-research higher education institutions, within the second phase. According to the new system, higher education institutions were classified into four groups that were determined through the targets of performance indicators that fell under the evaluation axes. Based on the results of the evaluation of higher education research institutions, the American University of Sharjah, UAE University, Khalifa University, Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and New York University Abu Dhabi were classified in the first group.

The Ministry of Education collects data from multiple sources, including data from higher education institutions, data from official authorities in the country, and data from reliable international bodies, in addition to questionnaires of students, employees, graduates, and employment agencies, with the aim of ensuring the neutrality, fairness, and transparency of the national framework for classifying higher education institutions. The national classification framework provides these institutions with clear tools to review and modify their classifications when needed, and the data is audited and reviewed annually. The Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Curriculum Sector and Director of the Diploma Equivalency Department, Dr. Samira Al-Mulla, reviewed the axes included in the university classification, where she mentioned four axes: the axis of research and innovation (35%), the quality of teaching and student life (35%), and employment and harmonization. With the labor market (20%), and the global character (10%), noting that these axes include more than 30 indicators, and based on these indicators, universities are classified into the four groups. She pointed out that quality falls within one of the four groups, which is the group of universities that achieved outstanding performance in most performance indicators, the second group is the universities that achieved very good performance in most performance indicators, the third group is the universities that achieved good performance in most performance indicators, and the group The fourth includes universities that provided satisfactory performance in most indicators. The first group includes: the American University of Sharjah, the Emirates University, Khalifa University, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and New York University Abu Dhabi, while the second group includes the universities: the “American” in Dubai, the British in Dubai, the University of Sharjah, and Hamdan bin Mohammed University. Smart, Rochester Institute of Technology, Zayed University, Ajman University, and the University of Wollongong in Dubai. The third group includes the American University in the Emirates, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirates College for Educational Development, the Gulf Medical University, the Sorbonne University, Al Ain University, the Canadian University in Dubai, the Institute of Business Administration Technology in Dubai, the University of Dubai, the Dubai College of Pharmacy, and the Academy of Sciences. Raydan and Saint Joseph University in Dubai, while the fourth group includes Horizon University College, Emirates Aviation University, Imam Malik College of Islamic Sharia and Law, Fujairah University, City University, Al Wasl University, Jumeirah University, and Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

