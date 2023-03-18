The Bir Hakan Bridge (Bir Hakeem), known for its metal columns and its view of the Eiffel Tower, will be called “Jean-Paul Belmondo Park” at the beginning of April in honor of the actor who died in 2021, according to a decision issued by the Paris City Council on Friday.

Belmondo had filmed a famous scene on this bridge from Henri Vernoy’s 1975 film “Peur sur la ville”, in which he played the role of “Commissioner L’Utillier”.

In this scene, the star, known for his roles in some of the most famous films of French cinema in the twentieth century, pursues a serial killer who is active in the capital, and travels on the roof of a subway train on Line 6 that crosses the Seine River, passing through this bridge.

This scene “caused him the only injury during his career,” according to Representative Maud Gatell, whose party, the “Democratic Movement,” proposed a tribute of this kind a few weeks after the actor’s death.

The site was chosen “with the Belmondo family”, said Laurence Patrice, responsible for memory of the Paris city council, who said the move would show tourists who frequent the bridge “the name of this great actor who is well known abroad”.

She said the unveiling of the bridge’s new name would take place “just before his 90th birthday”. The actor, who participated in more than eighty works, was to reach his ninetieth year on the ninth of April.

Through this step, the Paris Council once again broke the custom that stipulates that a personal name may not be given on a public road in the capital before five years have passed since death.

This was achieved earlier this week by renaming the Quai de Seine in front of the Musée d’Orsay after former President of the Republic Valery Giscard d’Estaing, and naming a stadium in the 13th arrondissement of Paris after Pele, the Brazilian football legend who died in December.