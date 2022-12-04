His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the third session of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, during his presidency of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, held in the Al-Zawra Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that tourism is a major component of the comprehensive economic system, and an extended area for fruitful partnerships between our federal and local national institutions, and its prosperity represents the fruit of constructive cooperation between the government and private sectors.

His Highness said, “During the meeting, we launched the new season of the domestic national tourism campaign (the most beautiful winter in the world). Ajman, the white sands, the Red Fort, the Masfout mountains, and the valleys of Manama, are the starting point for the campaign this year.”

His Highness also said, “Ajman Dar Al-Aman witnessed a tourism, economic and urban development, under the supervision of my brother Hamid bin Rashid.”

May God protect him.. and with serious field work from Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid and his brothers.. young Emirati leaders we are proud of.. and the wisdom of Sheikh Humaid, leading them to all good in serving the country and the people.

His Highness added, “The campaign for the most beautiful winter in the world, which we are launching, has achieved an increase in domestic tourism by 36% in 2021, to reach 1.3 million domestic tourists. Its people… and this year’s motto is (our heritage)…to spread the values ​​of the most beautiful people.”

The most beautiful winter in the world

In detail, the third session of the world’s most beautiful winter campaign is launched, which aims to stimulate and support tourism within the UAE, attract tourists around the world, to enjoy the beauty of winter, and support national tourism projects in the emirates of the country, to be the largest campaign of its kind, aimed at revitalizing domestic tourism and attracting Tourists from all over the world, to enjoy the winter of the Emirates, and all the elements of attraction that the country provides to its visitors to spend special times, combining enjoying the distinctive climate in the country, visiting the most important recreational, cultural and natural landmarks of the Emirates, practicing many activities, and making the most beautiful memories.

“our inheritance”

The most beautiful winter campaign, in its third edition, carries the slogan “Our Heritage”, to highlight this year the elements of heritage and national identity, and the system of authentic Emirati values ​​inherited and rooted in the formation of the local community, which parents carried from their grandparents, and inherited by children and subsequent generations, in an automatic and sustainable manner. , and full support from various state institutions.

Exceptional opportunities.. and readiness

Institutions, facilities and tourist attractions, concerned with culture and heritage in particular, will put all their capabilities in front of visitors to present distinguished programs during the period of the most beautiful winter campaign in the world in its third session, which celebrates the local heritage, reflects the most prominent features of the national identity, and the established and prevailing system of values ​​​​in the UAE society, providing exceptional opportunities to enjoy With the beauty of the Emirates..and experiencing experiences full of rich details and exploration, which reflects the UAE’s keenness to introduce the world to the cultural and heritage specificity of the country, and enhances its soft power and presence at the international level, and establishes its position as a major tourist destination in the world, given that this privacy is the constant and authentic features of society The UAE is open to all cultures, keeping pace with its era.. always looking forward to a better future.

Human warmth.. and an assimilation of world cultures

The campaign, The Most Beautiful Winter in the World, also highlights the human warmth and the hospitable nature of the Emirati society, which is characterized by generosity, tolerance, and acceptance of the other, in a way that establishes the UAE’s position as a major tourist destination on the global level, and enhances the idea of ​​belonging and connection to the place, and highlighting the tourist attractions of each emirate, especially in the winter season. Which characterizes the UAE, based on the ambitious projects in the tourism sector promising opportunities.

Support the tourism system

The most beautiful winter campaign in the world, in its latest session, aims to enhance the diversification of the national economy, support the tourism system, and provide a unique experience for visitors based on tourism diversity. In its second session last year, the campaign achieved distinguished results represented in achieving 1.5 billion dirhams in revenues within one month. Only, while the number of domestic tourists increased to more than 1.3 million tourists, an increase of 36% compared to the first edition of the campaign, and an increase of 50% in the number of hotel guests.

