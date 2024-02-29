In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the “Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative” was launched yesterday to confront the urgent global challenge of water scarcity.

The initiative aims to enhance awareness of the importance and seriousness of the water scarcity crisis at the international level, in addition to accelerating the development of innovative technological solutions to address it, in addition to testing the effectiveness of these solutions to confront this worsening global challenge.

The initiative also aims to enhance cooperation with partners and concerned parties in the world, to accelerate the pace of technological innovation to deal with water scarcity, expand the scope of international cooperation, and seek to increase investments aimed at overcoming this challenge, for the benefit of current and future generations.

The initiative's Board of Directors is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, while Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Investment, Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the Head of the International Affairs Office in the Presidential Office, Maryam Mohammed Hareb Al Muhairi, and the Secretary General. The Advanced Technology Research Council, Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Bannai, the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, Abdullah Al-Alaa, the Advisor to the President of the Executive Affairs Authority, David Scott, and the founder of Bridgewater Investment Company, Ray Dalio.

• The initiative aims to accelerate the pace of technological innovation to deal with the challenge of water scarcity and expand the scope of international cooperation.