The Ministry of Justice launched the “Mediation” digital platform, as a smart alternative means of litigation, specializing in settling civil and commercial disputes, through registered mediators specialized in completing the procedures in one of the Arabic or English languages.

The platform contains procedures for registering, renewing and writing off mediators, non-judicial mediation and judicial mediation procedures, mediators’ tasks, requests and sessions, payment of mediation expenses and mediator fees, and preparing the final mediation report. The platform also includes non-judicial mediation procedures, including: submitting the application through the Ministry’s website, examining the application by the supervising judge, determining the initial expenses of the mediation, paying the expenses from the client, referring the application to the mediator to undertake the task, holding sessions by the mediator, then preparing the report and referring it to the center. The report will be reviewed by the competent judge, the agreement will be approved, and the final fees for the mediator will be determined.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the launch of the platform comes within the framework of its endeavor to achieve speedy settlement of disputes, enhance the quality of life of society, and reduce the judicial, administrative and financial burden of lawsuits in the courts, by providing the opportunity for parties to participate effectively in order to conclude a settlement agreement approved by the competent judge. .

She said that the platform contributes to increasing community confidence in alternative means of litigation, and the participation of the private sector to advance economic development, and speed up the adjudication of cases, stressing its keenness to facilitate the process of accessing mediation services, and facilitating related procedures for beneficiaries, as the Ministry’s mediation platform was developed on its website. e-mail www.moj.gov.ae, so that the beneficiary begins registering the mediation request by entering the main page of the Ministry, through the unified electronic portal or using the digital ID. After entering, the beneficiary chooses the services for registering and handling lawsuits, and determines the emirate in which the dispute is located, and then Choosing the location of the main court, then choosing the sub-location of the court, which is the option of the mediation and conciliation center in the civil court, and determining the main type of case, for example, by choosing non-judicial mediation.

She explained that once all the required data is completed and the other party agrees to mediation, the employees of the Alternative Litigation Systems Department complete the other procedures and communicate with the parties concerned. Using the digital mediation platform provides an opportunity for beneficiaries to obtain quick and effective solutions to legal disputes, relying on qualified mediators.

The Ministry of Justice noted that the digital service comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to achieve the UAE’s national priorities in building a forward-looking government, centered on achieving results, reaching the best rankings in the indicators of the rule of law, the contract enforcement index, and preserving human rights and dignity within the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision in A society open to the world economically and socially, with tolerance and coexistence as its motto, and achieving its vision of a flexible judicial system that establishes justice for a safe society, a competitive economy, and a response to economic and societal changes and needs.