His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, launched a project to develop the “Masfout” region in Ajman, during their reception of His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Council Emirates for Balanced Development, in Al Safia Rest House, Mushairif, Ajman.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, was briefed by His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the strategic axes of the project to develop the “Masfout” region, which aims to develop various societal, tourism and cultural aspects in it.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department in Ajman, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, a number of sheikhs, and the Secretary General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, and senior officials, the strategic axes were presented. The project, which was approved by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, aimed at implementing a wide range of innovative development strategies in Masfoot, where cultural tourism is an essential focus for the development of the region.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman stressed that the social stability of citizens and their families in various regions of the country, and the improvement of their living standards and the achievement of well-being and happiness for them, is a priority and an approach of the leadership of the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness expressed his happiness with our leadership’s interest in balanced development in all the emirates of the country, and in enabling the citizen to participate in the development process and the blessed renaissance that is organized in all facilities and sectors with the help of our capable and creative national cadres, who lead the future of our country, and consolidate its leadership, distinction, merit and power.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi also expressed his happiness and the people of Ajman for choosing the “Masfout” area, the second project within the Emirates Villages projects, and said that they are looking forward to presenting a distinguished development model in this region with modern specifications that advance the citizens of the region, tourism and investment, and reflect the status that Masfout enjoys, as a location A rich and rich history, heritage and capabilities that reflect the bright face of our country and the development and progress it has achieved in all fields.

He added that the Emirates Council for Balanced Development promotes the comprehensive development process witnessed by the country in all fields and achieves ambitious future goals by investing the human energies and natural capabilities of each region, for the benefit of all residents of the UAE.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Masfout carries tourism and heritage elements and includes distinguished national cadres, and that the goal is to enable the youth of the region to have economic opportunities, indicating that the project, which will start work on it in the last quarter of 2023, includes Developing tourism, heritage and service facilities to attract 100,000 tourists, and supporting youth projects in the region.

His Highness also affirmed that providing a decent life for citizens in all regions of the country is a strategic goal of the leadership, to ensure that the people of the country enjoy social and living stability and a quality of life and ensure the existence of sustainable development projects in the country’s villages, praising His Highness, for the support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, for the work of the Emirates Development Council. Balanced implementation of development projects, follow-up of its work and provision of all facilities.

The project is based on several tracks, foremost of which is the development of tourism projects, meeting the service needs of the community with the main partners, supporting the private sector through the development of 50 projects, developing strategic and training programs that support community members, as well as promoting the region and highlighting its historical dimension.

The Masfout development project is the second among the “Emirates Villages” projects launched by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, with the aim of creating a sustainable development model and providing economic and investment opportunities that contribute to enhancing social stability and a decent life for community members. The project will include the development of the Al-Aflaj area, in addition to training programs in the academic, practical and professional fields.

As part of its qualitative and fruitful strategic partnerships, the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, in cooperation with Mubadala and Hub71, is launching a joint project to transform rural villages into thriving centers of innovation and sustainable growth.

The project, which begins in Masfout, focuses on providing the basic aspects that contribute to improving the quality of life for all segments of society, including providing advanced health care services, qualitative digital education, providing sustainable agricultural technology, supporting ecotourism, and contributing to the achievement of sustainable infrastructure.

The project is the second among the Emirates Villages projects.