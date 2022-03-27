His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, affirmed that the achievements of Expo 2020 Dubai are exceptional by all standards, and it would not have been possible to achieve this perfect without this huge battalion of volunteers who proved on the ground. They are all members of a committed and dedicated professional group whose roles spanned all areas of work at Expo, where each of the volunteers harnessed his abilities, personal skills and full commitment to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, expressing his deep appreciation to all volunteers and their effort and skill for the success of this global event Great .

This came during a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence at Expo 2020 Dubai to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry and the Expo 2020 Dubai office, which relates to transferring the file of volunteers at Expo to the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence as one of the legacy of Expo 2020 that will continue after the conclusion of this major international exhibition in order to activate the role of volunteers The event was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Afra Al Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

In his speech to the Expo volunteers, his fellow volunteers, His Excellency added: “Yes, you have heard me well. I am also a volunteer here at Expo 2020 Dubai. I stand before you with mixed feelings just like you. I am happy that I have successfully completed such a great task, but I am also sad to say goodbye. For such an amazing experience, and for the people with whom I worked closely, and I was very pleased with their good feelings, respect and communication with them.” His Excellency expressed his hope that all Expo 2020 volunteers will work in the coming days to review this period, and its impact on developing his capabilities, and enhancing his own experience in the field of volunteering, stressing That every volunteer must feel deep satisfaction because he tasted the pleasure of helping others, that he was part of something big, and that he made his personal contributions in accordance with a general system to make the world better, expressing his confidence that each of the participants in the volunteering program will look at his experience as a volunteer in Expo 2020 with pride.

His Excellency explained that volunteer work and raising the value of the public interest are among the distinguishing features of the United Arab Emirates, which currently enjoys a prominent position regionally and internationally thanks to the support and assistance provided by our wise leadership to all, and the sincere efforts provided by its citizens and residents for the benefit of all, stressing that the The UAE community firmly believes that volunteering, as someone once said, is a moral virtue that expresses the love of humankind, because it brings all human beings together for a common cause, supporting each other for the benefit of all, so volunteering will remain an important value in the UAE framework of our lives and our future.

His Excellency pointed out that the achievements of the volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai proved beyond any doubt that they are indeed lovers and patrons of humanity, because volunteering at its core is the love of humanity, a moral virtue that will enable the global community to flourish, and it is a moral virtue that is best practiced with intelligence and vision. , expressing his confidence that this success, which has been achieved, will allow everyone to see more and more volunteers investing their time and resources to find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities and the world.

His Excellency said, “The success of volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai is the motivation to treat volunteering as one of the legacy projects of the Expo, which will continue after the conclusion of this wonderful global event, and I am happy to announce that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will be responsible for moving forward with this project, and the Ministry will establish a project A community service based on volunteering, throughout the country, and the goal of this project will focus on identifying the best ways to improve the quality of life within the community by helping its members. The new requires effective partnerships with various institutions in all emirates of the country. I am also pleased to announce that Sandooq Al Watan will be a major partner for the Ministry in this important endeavor, and this partnership will highlight the strong commitment of all of us towards public service for all segments of society.

His Excellency addressed his speech to the volunteers, saying: “For many of you, this new initiative represents the next step in your development as volunteers, and you will have the opportunity to learn how to identify opportunities, create strategies, mobilize community members, organize and implement plans to improve life conditions by helping others. Many sustainable projects depend on obtaining information, designing projects and leading them with the knowledge of members of the community, which ultimately leads to the improvement of the community.” His Excellency concluded his speech by expressing his deep satisfaction stemming from helping others, expressing hope that all volunteers will join the next stage to contribute to Improving the lives of others in our local communities, our nation and the world, appreciating the outstanding work of all Expo volunteers.

Following the speech of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, represented by H.E. Afra Al-Sabri in her capacity as Director General of the Ministry and the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, and represented by H.E. Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali in his capacity as Executive Director of the Office of the Commissioner General, signed a memorandum of understanding emphasizing the strengthening of partnership and cooperation between them by ensuring continuity. Working on the Expo 2020 Dubai volunteer initiative, as one of the legacy of Expo, to be under the umbrella of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan, the strategic partner of the Ministry, under the slogan “Volunteer for Human Fraternity”, in order to achieve fruitful and constructive cooperation in the social, voluntary and work fields. In order to develop and support frameworks of understanding through the exchange of experiences in the areas of joint cooperation to contribute to the development of society, the memorandum provides for the transfer of the Expo 2020 Dubai volunteer database, and all resources and data related to it, from the Expo office to the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in order to Benefiting from it and investing it to volunteer in the humanitarian, social, cultural and sports fields, employment, encourage creativity and innovation, enhance national identity, and for community innovation, and other fields. The memorandum also focused on the importance of holding periodic follow-up meetings, as well as developing proposals and mechanisms, evaluating the results and recommending as needed. The areas of work according to the memorandum of cooperation included discussing mechanisms for transferring the contents of the volunteer database from providing technical support and transferring knowledge and previous experiences in volunteer management. And necessary for the continuity of the initiative Expo office to the Ministry of Tolerance.

The memorandum indicated the agreement of the two parties to continue working on the Expo 2020 Dubai volunteer initiative by launching initiatives directed to institutions and volunteer teams in the country to activate projects and programs for tolerance and coexistence, in addition to initiatives related to the fields of work of Sandooq Al Watan, so that these officially registered volunteer teams harness their experiences and capabilities And its network of relations and its members affiliated with the team in the service of the file of tolerance and coexistence in the country, in addition to launching awards and competitions that come within the scope of volunteer work for volunteers, bodies and volunteer teams that promote tolerance efforts in the country and serve the fields of work of Sandooq Al Watan.

The memorandum also focused on activating the database received from the Expo 2020 program for volunteers, so that it would be the base from which to launch an integrated volunteer program that serves the goals and aspirations of everyone, given that the Expo 2020 program will be the legacy of the largest global event hosted by the UAE. And investing in the capabilities and expertise of Expo 2020 volunteers, who represent more than 135 different nationalities, to launch initiatives that promote volunteering practices according to the cultural diversity in the country.

For her part, His Excellency Hind Baqer, Director General of Sandooq Al Watan, expressed her happiness that the Fund is a strategic partner of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch the largest community service project based on volunteering across the country, under the slogan “Building a community by extending a helping hand to others,” stressing that participation in this The big project represents a new start in the fund’s journey towards achieving its strategic goals and reaching its lofty message to all segments of Emirati society.

Her Excellency added that the joint cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence confirms the congruence of our strategic goals together, which is based on strengthening the authentic societal values ​​of the Emirati society, and accessing the services of the Ministry and the Fund together to everyone, stressing that strengthening community work by investing in the energies of Expo 2020 Dubai volunteers will have positive effects. Great due to the great experiences they gained in this great global event.



