The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai launched the joint room to deal with rainwater accumulations, in the unified control center of the Roads and Transport Authority, to monitor and organize traffic movement and various means of transportation.

The joint room was launched in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Municipality, and representatives of real estate development areas, by employing the latest technologies and capabilities that contribute to following up on work plans, managing field teams, and distributing allocated resources when dealing with gatherings. Rainwater in the emirate.

This step reflects the Authority’s endeavor, in cooperation with partners, to implement the directives of the wise leadership in strengthening Dubai’s position among the smartest cities in the world, improving the level of services and smooth transportation, and ensuring security and safety for all.

The Authority, in coordination with the National Center of Meteorology, is working to improve the process of collecting information on meteorological and rain forecasts in the emirate in a proactive and accurate manner, which contributes to enhancing the readiness of the Authority and the relevant teams to deal with cases of water accumulation, and disseminating awareness and warning messages to road users.

The authority formed a supervisory work team, with the membership of representatives from several entities, such as the General Command of Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and representatives of real estate development areas, to develop an integrated plan to deal with cases of weather fluctuations, and to supervise proactive preparations for rainy seasons.

The Authority also employed techniques that contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the response and improving the recovery time from rain accumulations on the main roads in the emirate, such as using a heat map showing identified areas of rain accumulations, in addition to the locations of pumps and resources belonging to the participating entities. And using wall screens to display live footage from more than 450 surveillance cameras covering 91% of the areas identified by rain accumulation in the main streets of the city. Allocating a communication platform to provide the necessary information to the supervisory and field teams about the measures taken. And the use of the Field Command Vehicle (MCV), which is a vehicle equipped with surveillance cameras connected to the control room that can be directed to cover areas not covered by surveillance cameras.

The joint room contributed to proactive preparation for the rainy season, enhanced cooperation between partners and centralized information, which led to faster decision-making regarding the distribution of work teams and resources, and subsequently improved response time.

The authority is keen to send awareness and warning messages to the public in two stages through its digital channels: proactive messages, based on information received from the National Center of Meteorology, through which awareness messages are disseminated to road users via social media about the need for caution and safe driving to ensure their safety. The second stage, during the period of rain, includes warning the public via social media about the repercussions of the weather conditions on the road network and means of transportation, and publishing real-time warning messages to drivers through the changing electronic signs located on the most important main roads in the emirate.

The joint room for dealing with rain accumulations is located under the unified control center system, which manages a transportation network consisting of 8,000 kilometers of roads, in addition to the central control room, which includes a giant screen with an area of ​​53 square meters, and is linked to more than 34 technical systems within the authority, where it can Achieving integration between them in real time. The center also has the ability to absorb and process broadcasts from more than 7,000 surveillance cameras.

The center also has the ability to use artificial intelligence in managing incidents and crises, and use mobile phone data in planning and managing movement and crowds.

• “Dubai Roads” procedures included the use of a heat map showing identified areas of rain accumulation.

• 450 surveillance cameras covering 91% of the areas identified by rain accumulation in the main streets of Dubai.