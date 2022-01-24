Today, the Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, launched the initiative to register unlicensed weapons with citizens under the slogan “The home is safe and registration is a guarantee”, through a joint press conference chaired by Muhammad Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of the Office, and Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the Directorate Acting Weapons and Explosives at the Ministry of Interior, and the initiative aims to provide the opportunity for citizens who own unlicensed weapons to amend the conditions of their unlicensed weapons and ammunition in accordance with the law, by relieving them of legal accountability in the event of registration within the specified three-month deadline.

In his speech during the press conference to launch the initiative, the Director General of the Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials, Muhammad Suhail Al Neyadi, pointed out the importance of registering unlicensed weapons in compliance with the law, and that the initiative provides an opportunity for violators of the provisions of Decree-Law No. (17) of 2019 regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and materials The initiative supports the rights of citizens to acquire weapons and ammunition in accordance with the laws, regulations and decisions in force in the country.

He called on citizens who own unlicensed weapons and ammunition to take advantage of the initiative period and quickly register what they have of weapons and ammunition during the announced period.

For his part, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Weapons and Explosives at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, stated that our efforts are integrated in coordination with the Office of Weapons and Hazardous Materials in maintaining the security and safety of society, and we affirm our keenness to help citizens to license weapons and ammunition by providing integrated services that help them register weapons and ammunition. Or getting rid of unlicensed weapons if they wish to do so, or requesting their disabling, handing over or giving them up through a free electronic service available via the website (www.moi.gov.ae) and the smart application of the Ministry of Interior (moiuae).

He continued, “Acquisition of weapons or ammunition has special safety requirements, so we would like to remind citizens of the security guidelines for acquiring a firearm and the security and safety precautions they include for storing a firearm at home or storage places in clubs, and safety precautions when transporting or using a firearm, and they can also Find out more and know the details by visiting the campaign website to download the instructions manual.

In this context, the Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials called on citizens to follow the initiative’s account via the Instagram application @Aldar_aman

And visit the website WWW.ALDARAMAN.AE to get more information about the initiative, and to know the details of the laws in force in the United Arab Emirates regarding weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment and dangerous materials.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Office of Weapons and Dangerous Materials, has allocated a toll-free number 8005000 to respond to citizens’ inquiries regarding procedures for registering weapons and ammunition.



