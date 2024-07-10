The Government Talent Youth Council of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Federal Youth Authority launched the general framework for managing promising government talents; the first of its kind in the federal government; as one of the projects of the (National Youth Agenda 2031)..

The framework aims to explore and develop promising national government competencies, and hone them with the best skills and expertise to ensure the readiness of human capital to keep pace with future trends in ministries and federal entities, in line with the vision of “We the Emirates 2031”.”

This framework contributes to building a national database for government talents, to be a basic reference for selecting national competencies capable of leading transformational projects and proactive initiatives in various government sectors..

The framework was developed by the Youth Council for Government Talents, which includes a group of young national talents, from the employees of the UAE government..

The Council is concerned with examining trends that concern youth in government work, devising solutions that contribute to enhancing and supporting young government talents, designing future policies for the government human resources system that supports youth, and developing the government talent and competencies system by creating an incubating, stimulating, supportive and enabling environment for youth..

Guarantee for the future

Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stressed that the general framework for managing promising talents in the federal government represents an institutional roadmap for governance of investment in promising government talents, in translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that youth are the main driver of the government work process and the guarantee of the future, noting that this initiative will contribute to raising the capabilities of national cadres, to meet the growing needs of new sectors for young talents..

Her Excellency added that the general framework for promising talents is in line with the UAE government’s vision of investing in national minds and competencies, and enhances the competitiveness of young talents to build the next generation of government leaders, noting that the framework contributes to expanding youth participation in the future design industry, and providing them with the best skills and experiences required for future jobs, to lead government projects and initiatives that achieve the goals of the “We the Emirates 2031” vision.“

strategic move

In turn, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The wise leadership deeply believes in the importance of investing in talented youth, and realizes that enhancing their capabilities and developing their skills will contribute to achieving progress in various areas of government work. Providing the necessary tools to embrace national talents is extremely important to raise their efficiency and develop their spirit of innovation and creativity, by introducing advanced and innovative development initiatives and establishing strategic partnerships that provide opportunities to discover them and give them new horizons.”“

His Excellency added, “Launching the general framework for managing promising talents is a strategic step to enable talented youth to develop their skills, in line with national aspirations to build a prosperous and sustainable future. Investing in human capital through attracting and developing talents is the axis of achieving accomplishments on clear foundations.” His Excellency pointed out that this framework contributes to building a distinguished generation capable of assuming responsibilities and leading the development process, by enhancing the supportive environment for promising young talents so that they contribute to developing government work, ensuring that national cadres keep pace with future trends..

His Excellency stressed the “commitment to hard work as an active part by following up on the stages of its implementation and analyzing them, and enhancing youth empowerment within the framework of achieving the goal of making the UAE a global government model for excellence and creativity.””

Characteristics of the general framework for managing promising government talents

The “General Framework for Managing Promising Talents in the Federal Government” consists of four stages, starting with exploring promising talents within each federal government entity, then evaluating and selecting talents using flexible measurement tools, including government talent readiness testing, personal interviews, and presenting case studies, followed by the empowerment and investment stage, which is concerned with enhancing the efficiency of talents and refining them by delegating them to prominent leadership positions, and involving them in strategic national projects, which authorizes the launch of the motivation stage, which includes the path of rapid development, job specialization, rewards, and incentives..

The general framework also provides a clear mechanism for measuring the impact of its implementation in each federal entity, by tracking the percentage of promising government talents in it, the satisfaction rate of promising talents, the percentage of promising talents who have received fast-track promotions, the percentage of promising talents within job succession plans, and the job turnover rate of promising talents, the results of which can be viewed by decision-makers through a digital dashboard..

A destination for promising talents

For her part, Her Excellency Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stated that the framework contributes to making the government work environment a destination for attracting and retaining promising young talents, and determining the mechanisms for managing them in the federal government in a manner consistent with future trends for more interactive government jobs..

She added that the Authority calls on ministries and federal entities to implement the framework, to discover and identify promising talents, and develop plans to empower and develop them, and ensure their retention in the entity, noting that a unified electronic database will be established for promising talents in the federal government..

Opportunity to engage youth

For his part, Nasser Nabil Al Boom, Member of the Youth Council for Government Talents and Head of the Procurement and Administrative Services Department at the UAE Space Agency, thanked the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources for providing the opportunity for young people to design policies that support government work..

He pointed out the Youth Council’s initiative and efforts to develop the framework in coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and a number of private sector institutions, and international expertise houses specialised in the field of human resources development and advancement, through organising a series of meetings and benchmarking sessions..

Promising Government Talent Definition

In turn, member Fadel Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of the Strategy and Future Office at the UAE Space Agency, explained that the Council’s first mission was to reach a unified definition of promising government talents, and they were defined as a group of talented employees who have ideas, knowledge, skills, and capabilities that give them the ability to perform effectively in various functional fields, and achieve distinguished results that contribute to providing greater value to the entity, and achieve the aspirations of the government of the United Arab Emirates..

Talent discovery framing and governance

Member Reem Abdullah Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of Employee Relations at the Emirates Schools Establishment, stressed that preparing the general framework for promising talents in the federal government reflects the Authority’s keenness to involve young people in framing and governing the process of discovering talents and competencies in federal ministries and entities, and clarifying the mechanism for managing them in the best possible way, and ways to develop and enhance their capabilities and skills, using the right tools and supportive programs, in a way that enhances their efficiency and effectiveness, and raises their levels of productivity..

Talent Empowerment Mechanism

In the context of empowering and investing in promising government talents, member Nada Ismail Al Hosani, Assistant Expert for Human Resources at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “Ministries and federal entities can adopt many methods and approaches that would empower their promising talents, including, but not limited to, involving them in strategic and joint projects at the federal government level, granting them leadership roles to manage pioneering projects, providing them with the opportunity to represent the entity in official tasks inside and outside the country, and involving them in specialized programs to develop talents.”“

Retain and motivate talent

For her part, member Alia Mohammed Al Hussein, Head of the Litigation and Judicial Rulings Department at the Ministry of Finance, confirmed that the new framework focused on ways to retain talents in ministries and federal entities, including giving them priority in obtaining fast-track promotions, identifying specialized career paths for them, assigning them to higher job duties, and rewarding them for their achievements, in accordance with the rewards and incentives system for federal government employees..

Talent Scouting Criteria

For her part, Ahlam Abdul Mohsen Al Mannai, a member of the Youth Council for Government Talents and an agricultural engineer at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, pointed out that the framework has set a set of criteria and provisions for the process of discovering promising talents in the workplace, the most important of which are obtaining a job performance evaluation of no less than 4 in the last evaluation cycle, the employee’s record being free of any violations or job penalties, passing training programs for future skills, within the “Ready” initiative for the future of government talents, familiarity and knowledge of government trends and modern technology, achieving accomplishments within the scope of the workplace, or contributing to transformational projects at the government and community levels..

Impact data and indicators

Member Mohammed Issa Al Ajmani, Head of the Sustainability and Social Responsibility Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, explained that the framework includes all the cognitive data, performance indicators, and calculation mechanisms that enable human resources departments in ministries and federal entities to submit detailed reports on the government talents working for them, and submit them periodically to officials and relevant entities, in a way that achieves the government’s aspirations, supports the directions of the government of the future, and is in line with the national strategy to attract and retain talents..

Integrated system

For her part, Asma Mohammed Al Zarouni, Member and Acting Director of the International Tax Department at the Ministry of Finance, said: “The framework is a starting point for exploring government talents, and through this initiative we look forward to building an integrated system to attract and retain talents, which we can develop by reading real-time data from a proactive electronic platform in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the federal government.”