The “Emirates Experts” program announced the launch of its fourth batch, and the start of receiving applications to join the program, starting yesterday until next April 30.

The program was launched in 2019 with the aim of establishing a group of Emirati specialists selected as distinguished and expert models of forward-thinking thinkers in their fields, to provide them with the technical expertise and knowledge necessary to face the challenges in light of the technical changes and increasing complexities on the global scene.

The fourth batch focuses on enhancing the skills and knowledge of 20 specialists within three main groups: economic growth, social development, sustainability and infrastructure.

One expert will be chosen to represent each of those sectors that are considered major drivers that support the achievement of strategic goals in the UAE.

The program director, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, said: “The launch of the fourth batch confirms our continued commitment to nurturing and supporting distinguished talents, and enhancing specialized expertise in the growing sectors in the country, which is consistent with our national priorities.”

He added: “Based on the success achieved by the first three batches, the fourth edition of the program was designed with the aim of meeting the changing requirements of the UAE and ensuring keeping pace with the increasing changes and complexities in the technology sector and other sectors on the global scene.”

Al Shamsi continued: “As the UAE consolidates its leading position globally as a center for trade and tourism, the UAE Experts Program offers an unparalleled opportunity for ambitious Emiratis who aspire to contribute to the country’s promising growth path, and seek to be leaders in their fields of work, and we are confident that this edition will support the participants.” With specialized expertise and enabling them to play a pivotal role in advancing the development process in the UAE, and shaping the features of a better future for Emiratis and residents of the country.”

A statement issued yesterday stated that applicants for the fourth batch must have at least 10 years of experience, including five years in the field of specialization, and a record of contributions to strategic projects that support the achievement of national priorities.

In an effort to improve the current system of collecting and managing information, this year’s edition witnesses the harnessing of artificial intelligence at the application submission stage to provide a more attractive and effective alternative to the traditional approach. This will also include the introduction of complementary features, such as skills and personality analysis, interviews and reports conducted by AI solutions.

It is noteworthy that 61 Emiratis with diverse experiences have graduated so far from the first three batches of the program.

Cyclic model

The fourth edition of the “Emirates Experts” program lasts 12 months, and is designed according to a periodic model that combines a nine-month academic program with three months of practical experiences. This edition also includes more options for designing personal training courses, allowing participants to work in cooperation with mentors and advisors. To design a flexible model that matches their professional and personal requirements, and develops the technical capabilities required within their fields of specialization.

The program also includes participatory activities and interactive experiences that represent a combination of field work and classroom learning. The Emirates Experts Program was designed to combine the experiences of participants in their sectors and what they learn from the program’s curriculum, to hone their leadership skills and specialized expertise, while contributing to relevant transformational projects. Tangible impact at the national level.

• Applications to join the program will continue to be received until April 30.