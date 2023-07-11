The UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, in partnership with the UAE Government Leadership Program and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, launched the first session of the “Nafes Leaders” program, with the aim of enhancing and developing the leadership skills of citizens working in the private sector, and enhancing the capabilities of young citizens, so that they can and qualify them to lead the work of the country. Efficiently and competently, to sustain the national competencies, and to ensure their readiness to take up positions in private sector companies, thus contributing to achieving the future strategic directions of the UAE and advancing the national economy.

The program focuses on developing the leadership skills of distinguished Emirati cadres in the private sector, enhancing their role, empowering them in various leadership skills, and building their capabilities and skills, through specialized programs and interactive training workshops, in a way that ensures the enhancement of their competitiveness and the sustainability of their success. This comes within the framework of the UAE government’s efforts to prepare, train and qualify a generation of Emirati national competencies capable of leading and developing the private sector, which is a key partner in the country’s development and development process to enhance its competitiveness and global presence.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council, said that the launch of the “Nafes Leaders” program aims to enhance the skills and competencies of citizens working in the private sector, in a way that qualifies them to assume leadership positions and positions in their workplaces, praising the cooperation with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Ministry of Resources. Humanity and Emiratisation, where the program was designed and implemented, and the application mechanism was developed in partnership between the three parties, in addition to the Council’s partners from private companies and international universities distinguished in the field of training.