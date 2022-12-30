The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health announced the launch of the third level mobile biosafety reference laboratory in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which is the first of its kind in the country, indicating that the laboratory is equipped to deal with high-risk pathogens (such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, yellow fever, and others). In order to enhance Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in preparing for and responding to infectious diseases by conducting rapid, safe and accurate examinations and tests for infectious diseases.

He explained that the National Reference Laboratory for Infectious Diseases in Abu Dhabi (monitoring laboratory) will play the role of the new mobile laboratory in times of disease outbreaks and pandemics to increase the current examination and diagnosis capabilities for infectious diseases in the emirate. The Mobile Biosafety Level 3 Reference Laboratory has been designed to ensure that it operates in accordance with international best practices.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, Matar Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the launch of the mobile reference laboratory of the third level of biosafety represents a milestone that pushes the center to move forward in strengthening the UAE capital’s preparations for response, control and investigation of infectious diseases, and to achieve the center’s vision towards a healthy and safe society. Al-Nuaimi said, “Since its establishment in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health has contributed to raising public health standards and established strategic partnerships to preserve the health and safety of society.”

For her part, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and spokesperson for the health sector in the UAE, stated that the mobile laboratory enhances the capabilities of conducting modern, rapid and free examinations to identify people at risk of viral infection and disease-causing factors, stressing that The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is now fully equipped to manage any public health threats that the community may face.

Al Hosani confirmed that the mobile laboratory will be located in four locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al Rahba Hospital, Tawam Hospital and Madinat Zayed Hospital, pointing out that the manufacturer of the laboratory, in cooperation with the Center for Disease Control, conducted extensive training for all technicians who will work inside the laboratory. To deal with high-risk pathogens, in addition to safety training on site, to ensure safe work inside the laboratory.

She said that the biological safety and quality team at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City will supervise aspects of biological safety and quality.

The CEO of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, confirmed that the mobile laboratory launched by the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health is an important step towards enhancing the UAE’s readiness to confront infectious diseases.