The UAE National Competitiveness Council announced yesterday the launch of the first batch of the “Nafas International Program”, which aims to provide vocational training opportunities for citizens outside the country, in cooperation and coordination with leading global companies and international organizations.

The Council sponsors the program in cooperation with a number of important strategic sectors in the country, and targets professional training opportunities outside the country for a period ranging between three and six months, where trainees are selected through the “Nafis” platform, according to the terms and conditions for participation in the program, virtual and in-person interviews, and performance and efficiency measurement tests to select a number of candidates for training in international organizations, and others for training in global companies outside the country.

The training in the program is divided into two parts. The first is training in global private companies, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and strategic partners. The first batch was launched yesterday in cooperation with the Mubadala Group and the German-Emirati Foundation. About 30 citizens will be sent for training and work outside the country, to enhance their practical experience in various priority specializations, enhance their skills, and build relationships that will improve their professional future.

The Council is working to join other partners in the coming months.

The second section, which is currently being launched, focuses on training in international organizations, where training opportunities are provided to 50 citizens in these organizations, with the aim of enhancing their diplomatic expertise, achieving government priorities, expanding professional networks, and preparing a group of qualified leaders to represent the country in various international forums.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanem Al Mazrouei, said that the launch of the Nafis International Program is tangible evidence of the interest of the wise leadership in providing high-level qualitative training for citizens, to enable them to work and train in global companies and specialized international organizations, which contributes to their acquisition of international practical experience, and the acquisition of distinguished expertise and skills.

He added that the programme works to enhance communication skills with experts, develop technical and leadership skills, strategic thinking, and understand the global context.

“We are witnessing the announcement of the start of the first batch this July through Mubadala Group’s extended partnerships with its partners in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. We are also pleased to announce the joining of new partners to the programme, including the German-Emirati Foundation, which provides training programmes and job opportunities. We aspire to expand the scope of the network of global partners, and we are working to create a generation that carries the flag of the nation, equipped with science and knowledge, in the belief that the youth of the Emirates are the bet of the future, and the pillar of the sustainability of its prosperity and progress in various fields,” he said.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, stressed Mubadala’s keenness to nurture the new generation of Emirati leaders, working to provide them with the skills and expertise necessary to excel at the global level.

“Our support for the Nafis programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering Emirati talent and supporting their career growth,” he said.

He added: “Through this initiative, we are leveraging our global presence and spread to enhance our human cadres, so that they have the necessary efficiency and skills, and contribute effectively to the process of economic diversification and sustainable development witnessed by the United Arab Emirates.”

Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Policy and Strategy Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, expressed his aspiration for the vital role that graduates of the “Nafes International Program” will play on the global stage, especially since they will have promising training and professional opportunities in a group of the most important and largest leading international organizations and companies. This step comes within the framework of expanding the contribution of national cadres in various sectors, enhancing their participation in driving the wheel of comprehensive economic development, and consolidating the country’s position and distinction in international forums.