The Government Knowledge Exchange Program announced the launch of the first batch of the Kurdistan Regional Government Leadership Programme, inspired by the UAE model of government leadership, as part of the strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and the region.

The launch of the first batch of the program was announced during an official visit of the participants to the UAE, which included knowledge visits to a number of leading entities in the government and private sectors, including the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the Federal Tax Authority, and the Department of Finance in Dubai. , Digital Dubai, the Museum of the Future, the New Media Academy, and the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government.

The members met with an elite group of Emirati leaders in various sectors, during dialogue and interactive sessions that reviewed government development experiences, and they met with the Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade and Industry Affairs, Abdullah Al Saleh, and the Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness. Statistics, Hanan Mansour Ahli, and representatives of Digital Dubai, the Dubai Department of Finance, the Federal Tax Authority, and the Dubai Future Foundation.

Abdullah Lootah stressed that building the capabilities of government cadres and adopting the processes of qualifying leaders and cadres on sustainable foundations represents an essential factor in supporting and enhancing the government development process, pointing to the centrality of this area within the framework of the strategic partnership between the government of the UAE and the Kurdistan Regional Government, which embodies the visions and directives of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, by strengthening partnerships with various governments, expanding areas of positive international cooperation, and consolidating the approach of investing in young energies and employing their potential in building the future. In its first batch, the Kurdistan Regional Government Leadership Program includes a distinguished elite, including 15 male and female affiliates, representing a wide range of experiences and specialized fields.