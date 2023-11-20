Dubai (Etihad)

UAE-based institutions and companies announced the launch of the Air-CRAFT Alliance, which focuses on developing, producing and scaling up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technologies. This initiative coincides with the Year of Sustainability in the country, and the Third International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF3), which Dubai is currently hosting.

The Air-Craft Alliance, or the UAE Center for Advanced Renewable Aviation Fuel Technologies, is the first initiative of its kind that brings together entities across the SAF value chain, including policymakers, regulators, fuel producers, academia, researchers, aircraft manufacturers and tankers. Aircraft. This consortium, based in the UAE, will cooperate with relevant international entities and welcomes their participation in development efforts. Aircraft is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

This initiative was announced during the third International Civil Aviation Organization conference on aviation and alternative fuels (CAAF3), currently being held in Dubai, prior to the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, explained that the Air-CRAFT initiative enjoys great support from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, for its active role in supporting the decarbonization of the aviation sector, which helps make it flexible and sustainable in the future.

His Excellency said: “The civil aviation sector in the UAE is gaining utmost importance thanks to the components it possesses that have made it a major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product, and its decisive role in our ambitious efforts to reach the goals of climate neutrality by 2050, and that it is in order to achieve the UAE’s commitment to reach climate neutrality.” Climate neutrality, emissions must be reduced in all areas, especially the aviation sector.”

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and President of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The launch of “Air-CRAFT” during the third International Civil Aviation Organization conference on aviation and alternative fuels in Dubai. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of aviation fuels. Sustainable, by linking relevant parties from government agencies, the private sector and academics to enhance joint cooperation and achieve tangible progress on this path, in line with the UAE’s vision of shifting towards a more flexible and sustainable economic model, and supports the global commitment to reach net zero emissions in aviation sector by 2050. This alliance is the largest and first of its kind in the sustainable aviation fuel industry, and we look forward to making a significant positive impact through it.”

This cooperation comes in support of the principles of the UAE National Roadmap regarding Sustainable Fuels (SAF), and the commercial aviation industry’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. On the sidelines of the Third Alternative Fuel Technologies Conference CAAF/3, and prior to the United Nations Change Conference Today, at COP28, officials from coalition entities signed a memorandum of understanding to officially launch the Air-Craft initiative.

Potential research topics include environmental impact assessments, raw materials and process optimization, policy development and financing. The alliance will connect with other academic and research institutions in the UAE and the world to accelerate research and development, industrial infrastructure and policies, in addition to enabling a stable structure for government and private financing.

The United States government provides its support to link the Air-CRAFT alliance to its joint agreement with the UAE to accelerate the transition to clean energy (PACE).

Industry and institutional partners in the alliance will work to provide market demand, expertise and technology to support research into the production of alternative fuels for the aviation sector. They also extend an open invitation to UAE and international entities to join the coalition. Aircraft is in advanced discussions with key global players and strategies, which will be announced in due course.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates Senior Vice President for International, Government and Environmental Affairs, said: “Emirates Airlines supports initiatives that contribute to the dissemination of sustainable fuels. We have contributed to the development of this type of fuel in the UAE, and two roadmaps for converting energy to liquid fuels, and we believe that “Our country is uniquely positioned to lead this field with its policies, technologies and infrastructure capabilities. We see the Air-Craft Alliance as a strong platform for turning the SAF roadmap into reality, and we are proud to be one of the entities that launched this programme.”

On this occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, said: “We are proud to cooperate with key sector leaders in launching this alliance, an initiative that confirms our commitment to developing sustainable aviation fuel, and contributes, through cooperation in the fields of research and innovation, to pushing the aviation industry towards a more sustainable future.” Estidama, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates and its unwavering pursuit of sustainability and environmental care.”

Etihad Airways Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, Mohammed Al Bulooki, said: “Etihad Airways applauds the formation of the Air-Craft alliance, and is proud to stand alongside its partners on this occasion. Etihad Airways has been committed, for more than a decade, to leadership in developing fuel supply chains.” Sustainable aviation in the UAE and beyond. Since 2019, we have launched the most comprehensive sustainability initiative in the aviation sector with the Greenliner program in cooperation with Boeing, which targets all aspects of the value chain. With the new initiative, Etihad Airways continues to consolidate the spirit of partnerships and cooperation, and the pursuit of millions of things. Strongly small, under the banner of sustainability and the United Arab Emirates.”

For her part, Hanan Balala, Senior Vice President, New Energies at ADNOC, said: “The world needs to accelerate progress towards achieving climate neutrality, and this requires us to focus on reducing emissions from basic sectors such as aviation. Enhancing cooperation and employing innovations constitute a fundamental pillar.” To reduce various emissions, and in turn, ADNOC works with its customers to contribute to supporting their efforts to transition to a system of new energy sources. The launch of the “Air-Craft” alliance supports this goal, and we look forward to working with our partners to achieve the maximum possible benefit from the technologies “Sustainable aviation fuels can reduce emissions from this vital sector faster.”

For his part, Mohammed Abdul Qader Al Ramahi, CEO of Green Hydrogen Management at Masdar, said: “We at Masdar, as a global leader in the clean energy sector, are pleased to support the Air-Craft initiative, which aims to accelerate innovation and reliance on sustainable aviation fuel, which is one of the The sources are candidates to contribute a major role in reducing emissions in fuel-intensive sectors. We look forward to cooperating with the members of this initiative, to support research work and achieve the desired results according to the road map for developing sustainable aviation fuel, in addition to growing and developing our business in the field of green hydrogen, which will constitute “It is an essential pillar for expanding the production of sustainable aviation fuel on a commercial scale, and an essential element that supports achieving the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

For his part, Dr. Steve Griffiths, Senior Vice President for Research and Development and Professor of Practice at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “Khalifa University places the issue of the energy transition in the UAE at the heart of its strategies. Based on the pivotal and important role that the aviation sector plays in the country’s economy, the Air initiative is consistent with – Kraft with our research goals smoothly, and Khalifa University seeks to provide all its resources to support and develop technology, human capital and all research activities related to this initiative.”

In turn, Brian Moran, Vice President of Global Sustainability Policy and Partnerships at Boeing, said: “Expanding the scope of sustainable aviation fuel is pivotal to achieving the aviation sector’s commitment to reach zero emissions by mid-century. Building a successful domestic economy for sustainable aviation fuel requires cooperation across the value chain, and we are proud.” We helped catalyze and are now working with this prestigious group in the Air-Craft initiative to promote innovation in the field of sustainable aviation fuels within the UAE and beyond.”

In this regard, President and CEO of Honeywell in the Middle East and North Africa region, Mohammed Muheisen, said: “Honeywell is one of the most prominent leading technology companies in the aviation and energy sectors, and aims to provide the latest solutions and technologies to contribute to achieving a sustainable, carbon-free future in the air travel sector.” Honeywell provides a range of advanced solutions to enhance the capabilities of its partners in the field of sustainable aviation fuel production, by taking advantage of various feedstock sources such as waste fats, oils, grease, and biomass, as well as ethanol, methanol, and captured carbon dioxide. We are committed to supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve this goal. To enhance and develop its production capabilities for sustainable aviation fuel, and through our participation with our strategic partners in the Air-Craft project, we confirm “our commitment to consolidating the UAE’s global position in the field of disseminating pioneering innovations in the energy sector.”