The Dubai Judicial Institute launched the Family Guidance and Reconciliation Diploma, in cooperation with the Dubai Courts, with the aim of enhancing the skills and knowledge of those involved in family guidance and reconciliation tasks and those working in the relevant authorities.

A statement issued yesterday stated that, over the course of six months, an elite group of specialized trainers from members of the judiciary, along with consultants and psychiatrists, will present a series of lectures and case studies aimed at introducing the laws and provisions that regulate the tasks and duties of a family mentor, and providing trainees with psychological assessment skills. And family cases, as well as providing members with skills to deal with various personality types, through psychiatry and social psychology, and providing them with the skills of managing a correctional and family guidance session impartially, and the art of managing dialogue and extracting facts and documentation.