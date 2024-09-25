The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in cooperation with the Emirates Researchers Center for Research and Studies and the Ural Federal University in the Russian Federation, launched an electronic platform with the aim of converting the Emirati-Russian Psychology Dictionary into a digital form and storing it in approved databases for the benefit of the organization.

The platform connects the dictionary database to global Internet platforms to link the database and include it as reliable sources of information in machine learning processes. It aims to register the dictionary in professional international publishing bodies such as UNESCO and international library forums while ensuring compatibility with artificial intelligence engines “CHATGPT” by providing programming interfaces or standard interfaces to access and query the content.

The launch was held during the World Rehabilitation Conference 2024, held in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

The launch ceremony was attended by Pavel Krykov, Deputy Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region in the Russian Federation, Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Tatiana Merzlyakova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Sverdlovsk Region, Vyacheslav Yarin, Minister of International Relations and Foreign Economic Affairs of the Sverdlovsk Region, Andrey Zlokazov, Minister of Social Policy of the Sverdlovsk Region, Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Researchers Center for Research and Studies, in addition to a group of researchers and experts participating in the conference.

Abdullah Al Humaidan stressed that the electronic platform aims to provide specialized scientific content in psychology in three languages: Arabic, Russian, and English, in light of the Arab world’s lack of scientific references in psychology in the Arabic language, in addition to bridging the cultural and cognitive gap between the UAE and the Russian Federation by using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

He added that the interactive dictionary allows researchers and interested parties in both countries to access psychology terms and concepts easily and accurately, which enhances academic and scientific cooperation between the two sides.

He thanked the Ural Federal University in the Russian Federation, the Emirates Researchers Center for Research and Studies, and the Foundation’s partners, the United Arab Emirates University, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Media Network, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, who contributed to the publication of the dictionary.

For their part, Dr. Firas Habbal and Dr. Fawaz Habbal gave a detailed presentation of the interactive dictionary platform, explaining that the platform is not a traditional dictionary, but rather a comprehensive system that relies on artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the accuracy of information and expand access to it, as it helps researchers and those interested to easily inquire about the content through standard programming interfaces, and contributes to the development of machine learning by integrating the dictionary into internationally recognized databases.

Dr. Firas pointed out that artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in improving the accuracy of research and rapid access to documented information, which enhances the ability of academics to understand complex psychological terms, which constitutes a scientific breakthrough in the field of psychology in the region.

The dictionary is highly reliable, having been indexed by seven major bodies to ensure accuracy and accreditation. It includes 5.4 million characters in Arabic and 4 million characters in English and Russian, and covers more than 5,000 psychological terms across 1,520 interactive pages, making it a unique tool for facilitating access to psychological concepts and terms using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.