Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Yesterday, the UAE Central Bank, the Bank for International Settlements, the Emirates Financial Institute, and the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) launched a global initiative called “COP28 UAE Technical Acceleration,” which aims to stimulate innovation and develop advanced solutions and projects in expanding the scope of sustainable finance, in order to meet the challenges. Actual climate change. This initiative coincides with the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year. The initiative aims to encourage the participation of innovators and developers in the technological and financial field and relevant global institutions from the public and private sectors in accelerating the pace of innovative technological solutions to meet the challenges of green and sustainable finance.

His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Al-Amaa, Governor of the Central Bank and President of the Emirates Financial Institute, said: “With the guidance of the wise leadership and in light of its keenness to confront the challenges of climate change, we value the partnership and cooperation with the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE and the Bank for International Settlements to launch a global initiative for acceleration. Technical, aims to present qualitative ideas and solutions to encourage innovators from all over the world to contribute to creating the future of green finance.”

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, said: “In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to cooperate and work with partners in all initiatives aimed at finding innovative solutions that support tangible progress in climate action. Since addressing the challenges of climate change requires providing financing on easy terms and at an appropriate cost, we are pleased to launch advanced technological solutions that support the development of sustainable financing mechanisms and tools, such as TechSprint, which contribute to enhancing investor confidence and ensuring that capital flows reach the communities that need it most. We look forward to continuing cooperation and working with partners in order to provide tangible and effective solutions that contribute to enhancing climate action and accelerating the achievement of sustainable financing initiatives around the world.”

In turn, Augustin Carstens, Director General of the Bank for International Settlements, said: “Confronting climate change requires a major change in the way economies are managed and grow, as financing this transformation requires investors to know how to direct their money to targeted uses. Technologies that enhance the measurement and disclosure of climate-related information are part of the solution, and the Bank for International Settlements’ Innovation Center has been exploring ways to apply smart technologies to green finance tools and climate-related disclosure. The UAE COP28 Technical Acceleration Initiative aims to complement these efforts to fill the gaps in the green finance market.”

Innovators in the technological and financial fields from all over the world can participate in the “COP28 UAE Tech Acceleration” initiative, by registering on the link (click here), and submitting solution proposals in one or more of the specified areas no later than Friday, October 6, 2023.

Participants selected in the three areas will be invited to develop their solutions, and those who qualify for the first stage will receive a financial prize worth 45 thousand UAE dirhams (equivalent to 12 thousand US dollars).

The winners in each field will be determined by an independent committee of specialized experts. The names will be announced during the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE in December 2023, where each winner will be eligible to receive the initiative award, which is worth 220,000 UAE dirhams (equivalent to 60,000 US dollars).