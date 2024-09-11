Abu Dhabi Police launched the smart mobile digital traffic education patrol to raise awareness among community members, including drivers, road users, families, school and university students, about its efforts to enhance traffic safety and adherence to traffic laws, regulations and rules.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, said during the inauguration in the directorate building that it comes within the Abu Dhabi Police strategy for road security and the strategic goal of enhancing traffic awareness and culture.

He pointed out that the digital patrol will play a major role in increasing traffic culture among members of society, and in various community occasions and events, and through activating traffic awareness among families, visiting homes and guiding the private driver (domestic driver) and domestic workers, on how to deal properly with children inside the vehicle and on the road, and guiding parents on the importance of adhering to safe driving and contributing in their role to reducing traffic accidents.

He pointed out that it will also focus on raising public awareness in public and open places by organizing lectures to introduce the patrol and the type of services it provides to the public, presenting gifts and distributing “digital awareness brochures”, in addition to providing advice and guidance to them, by displaying pictures of accidents and the possible consequences resulting from their violations of traffic laws by following the latest technologies and by employing smart robots.

The patrol includes a virtual reality driving simulator along with digital awareness videos using CGI technology.

Major Ahmed Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Digital Traffic Awareness Project, said that the patrol comes within the framework of the ongoing interest in providing new proactive services that keep pace with government and future trends in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the Abu Dhabi Police is witnessing continuous development in capacity building, especially in the areas of traffic awareness that keep pace with the latest advanced practices globally.

He explained that the patrol is designed from the inside with smart screens, models and virtual education technology (VR), which simulates the traffic reality of the roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and contributes to providing comprehensive awareness in many aspects of traffic safety. It includes advanced equipment to present awareness films via a rear display screen on the patrol car, and awareness of traffic safety methods to prevent and reduce accidents, such as child safety seats, and participation in the traffic awareness competition.