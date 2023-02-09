The Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, inaugurated the virtual digital “twin of the (Ajman X) Center”, coinciding with the month of “UAE Innovates 2023”, which focuses on the axis of sustainability, as an embodiment of the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, This year is a year of sustainability.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the “Ajman X” center was able to achieve the desired goals of its launch, to be a working platform for government teams from various entities, to address challenges and achieve ambitious goals within short periods of time, and to accelerate the implementation of services, programs, policies and regulations, and to instill a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in government and enrich knowledge. .

He added, “We saw the inauguration of the center’s innovative project at the opening of the month of innovation, to give the center’s pioneers knowledge of all the details and events using virtual smart wandering in the design ideas labs, artificial intelligence lab, digital library and accelerators.”

He continued that the department celebrates the national event every year, launching innovative projects aimed at achieving a well-being and happiness of society, pointing out that the month of innovation in its current session will be concerned with the axis of sustainability, which forms a strong foundation for the bright present, and a major support for moving towards a better future for all.

“Through our strategic and long-term partnership with the department, we aim to build a thriving innovation system, and we are pleased to be a major contributor to shaping the features of the digital future in the Emirate of Ajman,” said Jassim Al-Awadi, Acting Chief Information Technology and Communications Officer at du.

Within the agenda of the month (UAE Innovates 2023), the department signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Sheikh Tech” company for digital solutions to exchange experiences and implement innovative technological projects in artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and holograms. ”While signed on behalf of the company by Zishan Sheikh, the CEO and founder of the company.

Sheikha Noura Al-Nuaimi explained that all entities, institutions and companies are constantly striving to keep pace with the requirements of the digital future, and to strengthen relationships to find digital solutions that serve everyone.