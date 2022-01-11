The initiative is the result of efforts made by Agence France-Presse, Sciences Po, the Center for Education and Media Linkage, Clemé, and the collaborative platform XWiki in response to an appeal by the European Commission for projects.

The aim of the appeal is to establish eight national projects that bring together the expertise of academics and experts in developing the capacities of individuals to properly use media and communication, and journalists to combat disinformation in 15 countries.

AndDe-Facto platform Like its European neighbors, it is “independent of institutions, the government and the initiatives that the government can take on disinformation,” said Dominique Cardon, director of the Medialab laboratory in Sciences Po, in a press conference.

Cardon said that the platform operates within the framework of “academic freedom” and “the principle of the independence of press editorial bodies”, and that the launch of “De Facto” is “the cornerstone of a set of measures that will multiply in the coming years.”

Christine Buhagjar, regional director for Europe, told AFP that the agency “will coordinate the publication of fact-checks not only from its editorial staff, but also from other editorial bodies” such as “Liberation”, “Radio France” and “20 Minutes”. The Les Sorlinaire Collection.

And she added, “Other partners may join us during the year, the door will remain open to other fact-checkers.”

Educational contents will be published on the platform’s website explaining the methods of information fraud and verification. On the platform, educators and media will find more specialized tools and have access to open source software.

A statement stated that the platform will be a source for launching and publishing a “collection of research on disinformation trajectories” and its implications for ways to obtain information and about the challenges facing the regulatory frameworks for digital platforms.

Buhagjar said that other European projects are “on the verge of launching,” and indicated that bids were being invited in countries not included in the European initiative.

“There will really be full European coverage through centers to combat disinformation,” she added.