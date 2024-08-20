Sharjah has launched the “Community Prevention in Schools” initiative to protect students during the new academic year 2024-2025. The initiative includes procedures and programmes, most notably: tracking buses to ensure the safety of students inside them, early detection of any social and behavioural risks that students may face, and developing mechanisms to resolve them, proactively protecting society, and reporting any potential problems that students may face. The initiative targets 200,000 female and male students in all public and private schools in the emirate.

In detail, the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Sharjah Social Services Department, launched yesterday the (Community Prevention in Schools) initiative under the slogan “Together for a positive educational community with the approaching start of the new school year.”

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, confirmed during a press conference yesterday that the initiative includes introductory programmes, workshops, specialised courses and awareness-raising visual films, and targets the three pillars of the educational process: the teaching staff, the administrative staff and the students, and includes all public and private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In response to a question from “Emarat Al Youm” about protecting students inside school buses, he said: “We used to meet with bus drivers every academic year to educate them. The state has taken several measures to ensure the safety of children when getting on and off buses, and our goal is to ensure safe transportation for students on the outbound and return trips.”

For his part, the Director General of the Academy, Brigadier General Mohammed Khamis Al-Othmani, confirmed that the initiative came as a result of the Academy’s awareness of the importance of its societal role in preserving students and implementing preventive and forward-looking awareness programmes in order to maintain a safe and sound educational environment free from all forms of disorder and deviation.

In turn, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, said that the initiative targets 200,000 male and female students in all government and private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, noting that the authority has oversight bodies to ensure the quality of the educational process and the security and safety of students.

He added: “Bus tracking devices will be installed with a phone system that monitors the bus’s route, linked to an operations room to monitor the buses and how they move.”

He added: “A programme will be launched to detect abuse, violence or danger against children through the educational system, and to identify protection procedures for children at risk or violence on the child helpline.”