Dubai (WAM)

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development, and Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Special Olympics, witnessed the launch of the Child Protection Coordinators Program for clubs and centers for people of determination with intellectual disabilities under the umbrella of the UAE Special Olympics Foundation, Which is organized by the Ministry of Community Development under the slogan «Safe Child .. Successful Athlete».

The program aims to rehabilitate 84 UAE Special Olympics trainers from 21 clubs and sports centers for People of Determination nationwide and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to deal with this category, through several training workshops, as part of the Program for Child Protection Coordinators for People of Determination with Mental Disabilities in clubs and centers Sports.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Hamid affirmed that the national and development efforts joined together to launch this important program stems from the high sense of responsibility we all have towards our children, especially the people of determination, explaining that the program promotes the empowerment of trainers, teachers and supervisors to possess the qualifications that help them provide the necessary support to those who may be subjected to abuse from These children, according to the rules and provisions stipulated in laws and legislation, especially the Child Rights Law “Wadima” and its implementing regulations.

She said: The program also guarantees adherence to mechanisms and measures for the protection of children in the event of abuse in a way that contributes to preserving their rights in line with international agreements and conventions ratified by the state in this regard, and in accordance with the constitution of the United Arab Emirates, and in a manner that qualifies coordinators to formulate reports and forms used for this The purpose, and then to identify the indicators indicating the child’s exposure to abuse and the methods used in the process of assessing the extent of the danger that may fall on the child.

Her Excellency indicated that the Child Protection Coordinators Program reflects a positive partnership between the Ministry of Community Development and the UAE Special Olympics Foundation that provides all the necessary opportunities for a child living on the land of the UAE to enjoy a balanced upbringing and an ideal quality of life free from manifestations of exploitation, abuse or any physical and psychological violence. It is possible, as well as protecting his best interests, especially for children of determination who need all care and attention in order to grow up in a stable, safe and developed environment that provides them with all the necessary opportunities to achieve success in the sporting field and in other areas in a society dominated by values ​​of justice, equality, tolerance and moderation.

For her part, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei said: The launch of the UAE Special Olympics Child Protection Coordinators Program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, came to shed light on one of the most important programs that we are committed to implementing in the Special Olympics, which is the protection of players and athletes of people of determination with disabilities. Mentality, and awareness of all technical and administrative teams working in the sports sector of the Special Olympics about the most important knowledge on this topic, which is a strategy followed by the Special Olympics internationally, appreciating all the efforts made by the Ministry of Community Development in this regard, and providing all the requirements for the program and the beneficiaries, and Her Excellency affirmed that our joint efforts It is the basis for the sustainable development of the people of determination in the country.

The sports sector is one of the most important societies that attract people of determination, especially those with intellectual disabilities. Therefore, dealing with players of determination and ensuring that they are not subjected to abuse during their time in clubs and sports centers remains a top priority for the UAE Special Olympics and the Ministry of Community Development, the implementing agency of the Child Protection Coordinators Program. It comes in line with the global trends of the International Special Olympics movement, and an embodiment of the leadership of the UAE in the field of child rights, integrating people of determination with intellectual disabilities into local communities and maintaining a safe community around them, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights «Wadima »In order to create a safe and stimulating environment for these children, working on their proper development.