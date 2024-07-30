The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications launched the Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE, which aims to achieve the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, embodying the vision of the wise leadership to transform the country into a global center for developing and adopting artificial intelligence solutions and applications in various fields.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that the UAE government, with the vision of its wise leadership, seeks to make the UAE a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence by developing a future infrastructure and an integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in all vital fields, provides the enablers of a thriving environment according to the highest standards of safety and privacy, and enhances community confidence in these applications.

He added that the UAE is leading initiatives to raise awareness of the importance of artificial intelligence and its applications, intensifying efforts and accelerating the pace of work, continuing to strengthen global partnerships to set standards for the optimal uses of artificial intelligence technologies, and is keen to provide the best forms of protection for the rights of individuals, users and communities, and ensuring the continuity of developing the digital landscape in the UAE.

The Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, whose details can be viewed by those interested through the website, seeks to:

https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/UAEAI-Methaq-2024-Jul.pdf

To ensure a positive and lasting impact on societies, and to establish the principles and components of applying the best model of artificial intelligence, which include strengthening the links between humans and machines in a harmonious and beneficial manner, safety, justice, fairness and inclusiveness to provide an equal environment for society that leads to the development of artificial intelligence technologies in a responsible manner and ensures their inclusiveness and ease of access for all. The principles also include data privacy, transparency, human oversight, governance, accountability, technological excellence, human commitment and peaceful coexistence with artificial intelligence.

The charter also covers the principles of raising awareness in the field of artificial intelligence for an inclusive future, and benefiting from the progress of artificial intelligence in a way that ensures fair technological access for all segments of society. The principles also include compliance with the legislation and agreements in force in the country related to the development and use of artificial intelligence.