Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zakat Fund and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences announced the launch of the joint annual campaign “Invest your zakat today in our first line of defense, Doctors of Tomorrow” to help citizen and resident students and raise and reduce their academic financial burdens.

Abdullah bin Aqida Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, said: The fund’s participation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences to launch the joint campaign, under the slogan «Invest your zakat today in our first line of defense, Doctors of Tomorrow», comes within the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding held between the Fund and Mohammed University Bin Rashid Medical and Health Sciences in 2019, which aims to support the march of humanitarian and social work in the field of education in order to spread Zakat awareness and revive the obligation of Zakat, in an effort to achieve the greatest amount of social solidarity in society.

He stressed that the fund seeks to meet the needs of society through joint cooperation with all bodies and institutions in the framework of developing strategic initiatives, and in application of the concept of social responsibility called by the wise leadership.

He added: Through this campaign, we aim to help 50 citizen and resident students who fulfill the zakat requirements according to the approved list of the Zakat Fund for the duration of their studies at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, with an estimated amount of 150 dirhams per student for one academic year, indicating that the simultaneous launch The campaign comes in the blessed month of Ramadan to increase the spirit of giving in this holy month, and the Zakat Fund will work as much as possible to facilitate all donors to make their donations in all easy and convenient ways, through its multiple services, starting from traditional and smart methods, which are receiving the Zakat payer and receiving Zakat directly from him. And it developed from this method to the modern modern means that the Fund devoted itself to presenting as solutions commensurate with the modern era.

He said: The fund was a pioneer in developing collection channels from 5 traditional channels in 2004, up to 41 channels, means and links so far. He also indicated that the donor can make cash donations and bank checks and deliver them to the Zakat Fund or the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. In the name of the joint scholarship for university students, “Invest your zakat today in the doctors of tomorrow.” Ibn Aqeedah also added that the Zakat Fund commends this strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and we value the efforts of Dr. Amer Sharif, the University President for positive support for students by finding university achievement opportunities for students who are willing to have a good scientific level and are unable to pay fees. Scholastic.

On his part, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “In the framework of our permanent and continuous cooperation with the Zakat Fund, we are pleased to launch the joint campaign“ Invest your zakat today in our first line of defense, Doctors of Tomorrow ”for the third year in a row. With the aim of supporting and assisting students who are scientifically excelling and who wish to study medicine.