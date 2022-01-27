The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the launch of the “bus on demand” service on Saadiyat Island, starting tomorrow, Friday, by requesting it through the “Abu Dhabi Link” application, a service through which the center operates minibuses to work on demand. As it is considered a smart means of transportation, it can be obtained in an easy way through the mobile application. This is in a step that reinforces the principle of sustainable transportation and safe and comfortable travel on the first and last mile.

The center explained that this service is provided free of charge in the first phase, and will be available daily on Saadiyat Island from 06:00 in the morning until 11:00 in the evening, and it works within the following areas: Hidd Al-Saadiyat, Saadiyat Beach Villas, Saadiyat Beach Residences, Jumeirah Resort – Island Saadiyat, Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Hotel Areas, Saadiyat Cultural District, Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, and Saadiyat Walk.

The idea of ​​the “bus on demand” service is based on providing a bus upon request from members of the community to move within the same area and transfer them from their locations to the nearest station, public transport, or any other destination they go to within the area in which the bus operates, as it represents one of the transportation based on the principle of The first and last mile by operating minibuses to operate on demand using a smart app in designated areas of the emirate. The service encourages those present and residing in those areas to use mass transportation for their internal transportation, as it reduces the walking distance and waiting time by transporting them with minibuses upon request.

The service can be obtained through the “Abu Dhabi Link” application, and then specifying the location of the passenger and the target destination, choosing the appropriate time to start the trip, before pressing the reservation option, and then following the path specified in the application to reach the location of the bus, which will be at the closest possible point from the passenger.

After its launch on Saadiyat Island, this service will allow residents, visitors and tourists the opportunity to move in a smart and easy way between the various residential areas and service, tourist and entertainment facilities on the island, which include luxury hotels, picturesque beaches, resorts and famous restaurants, in addition to commercial and educational institutions, heritage, cultural and artistic landmarks, most notably the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum. Saadiyat Island and its famous attractions attract tourists from all over the world.

The “Bus on Demand” service comes to Saadiyat Island after it achieved great success since its first launch in Shahama in late 2020, and then the center provided it on Yas Island last year before it was launched on Saadiyat Island this year. In this context, the Integrated Transport Center announced that the total number of passenger trips who have benefited from the service since its launch until today reached 237,000, while the number of individuals who downloaded the “Abu Dhabi Link” application reached about 31 thousand people.



