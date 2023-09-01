The Dubai Government Media Office announced the launch of a new book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, entitled “From Desert to Space” for children, as it was revealed that the book was launched from space aboard the International Space Station, In a precedent of its kind in the world, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi read a section of the work, which documents, through five stories, important stations in the march of His Highness and manifestations of the comprehensive renaissance in which the UAE has moved towards globalization since its founding in 1971.