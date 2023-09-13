Blinks said in a press statement that it is the new digital youth “media hub” in the region.

Blinks includes a wide and diverse group of emerging and promising media figures, content creators and storytellers.

It aims to provide the best in the world of qualitative, original and unique stories and video, while ensuring the production of comprehensive, diverse and culturally appropriate media content, and providing different points of view on the most prominent issues raised and files raised, with the aim of engaging Generation Z and the Millennial generation in the conversation. Digital, across multiple platforms and smart devices.

In parallel with the production of qualitative, original and unique media content, innovative experiences for users are the central priority, extending across screens, platforms and smart devices, with the aim of engaging young people and meeting their needs.

It also gradually seeks to combine cognitive content with games to add an enjoyable interactive element to the approach to narrating events and the path of storytelling.

As for Blinks’ most prominent commitments, it lies in adopting an approach based on accuracy, truthfulness, and credibility in narrating events and covering news, by telling stories that respect the recipient’s intelligence and time, and reflect the vitality of youth, far from fake news and false and misleading information.

Every time the Hub deals with sensitive issues, it does so without exaggeration, amplification, distortion, excitement, or noise. Of course, supporting the “creative economy,” “entrepreneurship,” and “individual initiative” in the region remains a priority.

Nakhla Al-Hajj, Director General of the Center, said: “Since the announcement of our brand name last March, we have come a long way in the necessary preparations and required steps to reach full readiness today.”

He added: “Blinx’s work is not limited to producing qualitative media content only, but it goes beyond it to form a center of gravity and a driving force for digital media, which enhances excellence in the path of narrating events, covering news, telling stories and “video,” despite their diversity and difference. From news, information and current affairs, to the world of business and technology, sports and more.”