The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police launched the Best Community Participation Award for Drug Awareness and Prevention, as part of the external awards of the Director General Award for Excellence – Seventh Session, in implementation of its strategy and vision for Abu Dhabi to be a global leader in sustainable security, safety and crime prevention. The award aims to enhance the concept of community participation by involving stakeholders in enhancing efforts to raise community awareness about the harms of drugs and ways to combat this scourge.

According to the award criteria, a vision is presented to address an issue related to drug prevention and awareness, provided that it is modern and innovative compared to its counterparts in the same field, taking into account ethical and legal controls and the extent to which it takes into account the cultural, scientific and social levels of society, and the extent to which it is comprehensive in terms of covering all aspects of awareness and categories of stakeholders, and the extent to which what is required is produced with high quality.