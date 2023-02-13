Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, told Emirates Today that the air taxi station, to be established near Dubai International Airport, will be ready in 2026, and that it will be connected to the Emirates Airlines metro station with the aim of integration with transportation. Al-Jamie, revealing that the air taxi service can also operate between UAE cities, in the event that an agreement is reached during the coming period with the concerned authorities to prepare stations to receive flying vehicles.

Bahrozyan stated that the possibility of starting to operate more than one station in Dubai during the launch process exists, in other locations that have been identified such as the Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, adding that confirmation of the readiness of the three stations within the first phase of launching the service will take place later during the next three years. .

Behrozyan pointed out that the negotiations and cooperation with the concerned authorities in the other Emirates could lead in the future to the establishment of a number of air taxi stations that will allow the operation of flights between Dubai and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Regarding its ability to travel distances within a single charge, he said that it can travel across cities if taxi stations are equipped, as it is capable of covering more than 240 kilometers in one trip.

And he considered that the air taxi service could be attractive and seductive for tourists as well as for businessmen, expecting it to be popular with both categories, especially for moving between cities, where speed and pleasure are at the same time.

He explained that the air taxi station near the airport consists of two helipads, one for take-off and the other for landing, in addition to 4 stops for rest and electric charging, as the flying vehicle is environmentally friendly and powered by electricity, which makes transportation comfortable due to the lack of carbon emissions from it and its quiet sound compared to other aircraft.