The International Conference on Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue Initiatives, hosted by Abu Dhabi from 7-9 November, witnessed the launch of the Abu Dhabi campaign to support the National Program for Donation and Organ Transplantation “Hayat”, which aims to encourage all members of society to register as organ and tissue donors, and contribute to improving the quality of life. The lives of patients suffering from organ failure, while the head of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamid, registered as the first organ and tissue donor in the campaign.

Doctors, donors and recipients participating in the conference stressed the importance of shedding light on the culture of organ donation in the community, pointing out that there is an actual shortage in this aspect, especially that the country is a pioneer in organ transplantation in the Gulf and the Middle East, and has achieved impressive medical successes in the field of donation and multi-organ transplantation. Which includes the heart, liver, lungs, and expansion of kidney transplantation.

The Abu Dhabi community campaign is based on basic axes, including encouraging all members of society to register their desire to donate organs and tissues after death, highlighting the success stories achieved by Abu Dhabi, and reviewing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in the areas of donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues. The campaign also aims to continue Raising awareness among community members of the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, to avoid exposure to lifestyle-related diseases, organ failure and the need for transplantation.

Al Hamed said: “We have learned from the wisdom of our leadership the highest meanings of giving, tolerance and brotherhood, and extending a helping hand to every needy, which are well-established societal values ​​embodied in organ donation, which is a noble humanitarian act that gives others new hope in life, and enhances its quality in a luminous image of community solidarity. Organ donation, both during life and after death, saves many patients and gives them a full recovery.”

For his part, the Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli, explained that the number of participants in the International Conference on Organ Donation and Transplant Initiatives amounts to 8000 participants, including 1000 attendees, and 7000 participants remotely, from 95 countries. The conference calls for identifying and implementing initiatives in the country, such as the campaign of the Emirates Red Crescent and the Zayed Charity Marathon to support the programme, noting that the UAE has more than 117 post-mortem donors who have contributed to saving the lives of more than 400 people from inside and outside the country, pointing out that The next stage will witness an increase in public awareness of the importance of the program in saving lives.

The Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi registered as the first organ and tissue donor in the campaign.

Organ transplant success stories

The conference reviewed success stories of organ transplantation and organ donation for families who, despite the pain and sad situation of losing their loved ones, chose to agree to donate organs to save many patients with organ failure. Citizen Sarah Juma Al Raisi explained that she donated her kidney to her father in 2017, and the surgery was performed successfully, noting that five years have passed since the operation, and she has not felt any change in her life, and she practices all social and sports activities regularly, while the citizen Nada Al-Ammari indicated that She had diabetes, and it caused complications that resulted in her kidney failure, and in 2021 her brother donated a kidney to her, and in May of this year she transplanted a pancreas from a deceased donor.