Ras Al Khaimah Hospital revealed the launch of the second round of the Greatest Weight Loser Challenge competition in Ras Al Khaimah for the year 2023, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, with prizes of cash value of 50,000 dirhams for the winners. The challenge will start next Friday and will last for eight weeks until March 22, 2023.

The challenge is divided into three categories: physical, virtual, and institutional, and offers distinguished prizes for the winners in all categories. The number of cash prizes that encourage people to lose weight has been increased to allow more participants the opportunity to win. Prizes will be awarded to three male and three female participants within the physical and virtual challenge categories. Institutional teams also compete for the annual Weight Losers Cup.

Cash prizes will be presented to the first three contestants, men and women, in each category, where the first-place winners will receive 300 dirhams, the second will receive 200 dirhams, and the third will receive 100 dirhams for every kilogram they lose. Prizes, which vary between local accommodation packages, vacations, and free health packages, in addition to restaurant vouchers, membership in sports clubs, and other special prizes. People who lose the largest percentage of their weight will receive prizes in the physical and virtual challenge categories.

And the World Health Organization announced the classification of obesity as an epidemic associated with many health problems, some of which represent risk factors for other diseases such as high blood pressure, high fats, and sleep apnea, while some other problems constitute diseases in themselves, such as heart attack, strokes, and gallbladder disease. and arthritis. Obesity is also a risk factor for certain cancers, such as endometrial, breast and colon cancer.

Dr. Reda Siddiqui, Executive Director of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, said that the challenge aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and society by reducing the burden of chronic diseases resulting from lifestyle by reducing the prevalence of obesity, and continued, “We expect that the 2023 session will encourage more people to apply.” And commitment to this change, especially after the great success achieved by the first session, which witnessed the participation of 10,000 people from all over the country, as we seek to educate the population about the possibility of reducing obesity and losing weight through regular exercise and appropriate control of the diet, and encourages them to enjoy better health By adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Executive Director of Health Affairs and Director of the Department of Arab Health and Lifestyle at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Professor Adrian Kennedy, said, “About two-thirds of the UAE population is overweight or obese, and therefore we need initiatives like this to motivate people to take proactive measures towards their health. The last edition of the competition was a great success, and we hope to leave a positive impact on people’s lives through this world’s cycle.”

Kennedy explained, “Those who wish to participate in the competition but are unable to attend the physical challenge category can register to participate through the virtual challenge category, where their weight is recorded at their local clinic and then they download the approved registration form on the official website of the competition. While teamwork enthusiasts and those who They need the necessary motivation to lose weight to participate in the competition for the Institutional Team Challenge category.

He pointed out that weekly seminars will be held as part of the competition to provide participants with the necessary information and knowledge in order to ensure the best levels of weight control.

