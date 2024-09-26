The Watani Al Emarat Foundation launched the 12th edition of the “Flag Protectors” initiative, which will continue until October 31 and cover all the Emirates of the country, with the aim of promoting a culture of respect for the country’s flag as an integral part of the features of national identity, and to confirm that good citizenship is based on good practices and behaviors that all segments of society must adhere to.

The “Protectors of the Flag” initiative targets government and private institutions, schools, universities and homes in the country, to introduce ways to preserve the prestige of the flag and its ceremonies that must be paid attention to.

“By renewing the ‘Flag Protectors’ initiative for the 12th consecutive year, we emphasise the importance of promoting a culture of respecting and preserving the flag, which reflects our commitment to promoting the values ​​of good citizenship and consolidating the features of national identity,” said Dharar Belhoul Al Falasi, CEO of Watani Al Emarat Foundation.