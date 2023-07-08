The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Department of Education and Knowledge and School 42 Abu Dhabi, launched the two initiatives “100 Programmers in Abu Dhabi Police” and “The Future of Our Children in Programming”, as part of the activities of the joint forum to enhance cooperation between the two sides, which was held at Sheikh Mubarak Bin Mohammed Theater in Police Department Complex.

The two initiatives aim to enroll members of the leadership in the 42nd Abu Dhabi School of Programming, and to teach the students programming skills.

The forum reviewed the objectives, strategy and vision of the UAE, which is keen to ensure a broad government commitment, in all sectors, to include digital aspects in all digital government strategies.

During the opening of the forum, the Director of the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi Police and School 42 Abu Dhabi in enhancing cooperation and achieving strategic goals, providing added value to customers, and achieving a common government goal by benefiting from various capabilities and skills. And the capabilities available to partners and improving their performance at the individual and institutional levels, which enables them to perform their tasks and job responsibilities in an optimal manner, and enables them to assume new responsibilities to support future government needs and directions.