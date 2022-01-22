Al Dhafra (WAM)

The municipality of Al Dhafra region launched the winter awareness campaign “A safe and happy Al Dhafra winter” under the slogan “Together towards safe camps”, coinciding with the advent of winter.

The “Safe and Happy Al Dhafra Winter” campaign program focuses on three main axes, including preserving the environment, maintaining a clean appearance, and maintaining health, safety and public tranquility in camping areas and park areas. The program aims to stimulate effective control over public appearance, public health, attitudes and means of transportation, address distortions in sustainable ways, and contribute to spreading awareness among members of society.

The campaign includes awareness activities and field visits to winter camping areas and sites of parks gatherings in outdoor and open areas, such as beaches, public gardens and parks in cooperation with strategic partners, in addition to circulating electronic awareness bulletins through the social media channels of the municipality of Al Dhafra region, and the campaign will continue until March 2022.