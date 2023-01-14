The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Global Village Department, launched a new public bus line linking the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with the Global Village, at a cost of 30 dirhams for a one-way ticket on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of each week, with the aim of delighting mass transit users wishing to visit the village. Global in Dubai, and the new launch comes in response to the increasing demand from customers to provide this service, which will facilitate the procedures for their access to the global village

Mohammed Hashim Ismail, Director of the Quality and Operational Control Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, said that the launch of the Global Village line represents a quick response to the needs of users of the mass transit network and comes within the authority’s strategy to expand public transport lines across cities to achieve smooth transportation for all.

He explained that the trial launch of the service began on December 16, 2022, and the service was provided during the weekends with two trips per day back and forth, as the buses depart from the main bus station in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to reach the public bus stops in the Global Village in the Emirate of Dubai, and the cost of a one-way ticket is 30. Dirhams, as the buses depart from Ras Al Khaimah to the Global Village in two trips, the first at three in the evening and five in the evening, and the return trip from the Global Village to Ras Al Khaimah in two trips, the first from ten at night and twelve at night on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

He pointed out that the authority provided the service of booking and pre-paying the trip through the “RAKBus” smart application, which can be downloaded through the Apple Store and Google Play platforms, and customers can view the flight schedule by visiting the website of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority rakta.gov.ae

The Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Adel Shakri, stated that he was pleased to launch the cross-city bus service line by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, which would expand and enhance mass transportation between the emirates of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah and delight the pioneers of the global village from Residents of Ras Al Khaimah are able to provide this type of public transportation that supports tourism and services between the emirates.

Shakeri said: “The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is keen to implement long-term strategies based on ambitious plans and in accordance with the highest international standards to integrate the mass transit network within the Emirate of Dubai and create a kind of effective link between Dubai and other emirates. The authority is also keen to exchange knowledge and experiences with Authorities and institutions working in the field of transport and communication in the country and providing the opportunity for these agencies to benefit from the achievements made by the authority in this vital field.”

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Director of Guest Relations at Global Village, said: “We are proud to cooperate with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to provide this new service that would contribute to facilitating the arrival of guests from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to the Global Village to enjoy a more wonderful world.” . Global Village receives guests from around the Emirates and tourists every day during the season, and we look forward to welcoming more of our guests from Ras Al Khaimah who will benefit from the launch of this new route to join us with their families and friends.”