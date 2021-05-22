The pilot tests will start today for school students, for grades four through twelve, and will continue until May 27. The Emirates Institute for School Education (Taaleem) stated that the pilot tests contribute to ensuring students’ readiness for final exams and overcoming any technical obstacles that may arise. The end of the academic year 2020-2021 exams for students from grades four to twelfth will be held during the period from June 8 to the 17 of the same month.

In addition, make-up examinations will be held during the period from 20 to 24 June for those who are unable to sit for the exams due to a technical defect or due to a justified absence. As for the students of grades from the first to the third, it is decided to exempt them from the final exams, and they will be evaluated according to their performance in the formative evaluation by the teacher.





