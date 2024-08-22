Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Coinciding with its 10th anniversary celebrations, TRENDS Research & Advisory announced the launch of the TRENDS International Training Institute, heralding a new phase of institutional and individual empowerment and development.

The new institute aims to be a global beacon in the field of training, offering specialized and innovative programs that contribute to developing competencies and enhancing the competitiveness of individuals and institutions.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that this step is the culmination of TRENDS’ continuous efforts to support research, human development and sustainability, stressing his confidence that this institute will contribute to building a thriving knowledge economy that promotes excellence and innovation.

He added that the institute also came within the process of renewal and development, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the center and its celebrations of the bronze jubilee, and as a translation of the global vision of “Trends”, and an effort to develop the training system as a necessity to empower the generation, especially in the field of scientific research, which constitutes the basis and source of knowledge.

Dr. Al Ali pointed out that the institute also comes within a series of development projects for “Trends”, which achieves global leadership and a comprehensive platform capable of contributing to enhancing the role of youth and qualifying them, enhancing their ability to compete in the labor market, keeping pace with growth and development, anticipating the future and participating in its making.

He added that the institute’s vision is to be a leading global centre that provides an integrated educational environment that combines theory and practice to meet the needs of the evolving labour market. He pointed out that the institute’s mission is to provide exceptional training experiences that contribute to achieving the trainees’ ambitions and developing their skills and capabilities, in a way that serves the aspirations of society and the United Arab Emirates.

In turn, Mohammed Al Salmi, Head of Research Sector at TRENDS and Director of the Institute, said that the TRENDS International Training Institute came as an affirmation of TRENDS’ global research vision and to enhance the importance of training in contributing to the advanced empowerment process capable of interacting directly with the market’s needs for young cadres, and others, who are qualified to work in important and in-demand fields. He pointed out that the Institute will start its first programs tomorrow in specific specializations, as the Institute will grant certificates accredited by TRENDS and its international partner, which will be announced next Monday, August 26, 2024, at an official ceremony to launch the Institute.

Al Salmi explained that the main objectives that the institute seeks to achieve include diversifying training fields by developing comprehensive training programs that cover various sectors and professions, innovating training methodologies by adopting the latest training methods and techniques to enhance the learning experience, strategic partnerships that include building cooperative relationships with government and private institutions to serve the community, focusing on learning outcomes by providing the necessary support to trainees to ensure that their goals are achieved, sustainable development to ensure the continuity of the institute, and expanding the scope of its programs while maintaining their quality.

He concluded by saying, “We have carefully designed our training programmes, based on the latest research and studies, to meet the changing needs of the labour market, stressing the commitment of his International Training Institute to providing a unique and fruitful learning experience for every trainee.”