The Third International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis was launched today in Dubai at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Convention Center, under the auspices of Prime Healthcare Group. The conference, called “Tecnosepsis,” will continue over the course of two days and March 3 with the aim of discussing the use of technology in one of the most important diseases in the world. Critical care medicine (sepsis), which will focus on early diagnosis and rapid intervention for patients through the use of modern technologies, including nanotechnology and rapid blood tests, to prevent the disease from getting worse, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim bin Kalban, Advisor in the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, and Professor Dr. Wadia Muhammad, Director of the Department Medical education and research at Dubai Health Authority.

During its activities, the conference will host health care experts from all over the world, in addition to a group of the most qualified doctors in the Emirates from the government and private sectors, to discuss many issues, including the future of sepsis treatment, ways to improve the diagnosis of sepsis, how to manage the health condition, organ functions, and review the latest developments. Science in this field has reached the goal of preserving lives, especially because of its impact on the efficiency of the body’s work, through various dialogue and discussion sessions, as the conference allows participation in its activities, whether in person or remotely, so that the benefit may spread to the largest possible number of interested doctors who wish to benefit. Information and interaction with lecturers, speakers and experts participating in the event.

In this context, Dr. Adel El-Sisi, Chairman of the Conference, Consultant in Critical Care Medicine and Head of the Intensive Care Department at Prime Hospital, said: “The 'Technocepsis' conference represents an important event in the healthcare sector to delve into the health condition 'sepsis', which threatens the lives of patients. The conference is presented to all its participants. Whether in person or after a valuable opportunity to learn about the latest technologies used in the treatment of sepsis, and the best practices for diagnosing and treating this health condition that requires urgent medical intervention to avoid its serious complications. We at Prime Group are proud to provide our sponsorship for this conference, as an indication of our firm commitment to developing the care sector. Health care, not only in the UAE, but throughout the region.”

Dr. Adel Al-Sisi stressed the keenness of the Prime Hospitals Group to launch, host and participate in medical conferences related to health care in line with its strategy of providing the best methods of modern treatment in the world.

The heads of critical care medicine in America and many local and international experts in the health care sector from the United States of America, Argentina, Spain, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador will participate in the conference activities. It is expected to hold constructive dialogue sessions and deliver inspiring speeches about sepsis and the latest developments in its medical practices and the use of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment, and other topics that will enrich participants’ information.